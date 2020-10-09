SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Prepare to Travel, Play Amid Jets COVID-19 Concerns

Howard Balzer

The COVID-19 uncertainty that has affected several NFL teams in the last week has now extended to the Arizona Cardinals after reports circulated Friday morning of an unidentified New York Jets player having a “presumptive” positive test for the virus.

That player is being retested to confirm whether it is a true positive. If it is, that could place Sunday’s game between the two franchises in jeopardy of being played at its scheduled 10 a.m. Arizona time.

In the meantime, Jets players were also tested and then sent home for the day and will presumably conduct all football activities electronically.

As they did last week for the game in Carolina, the Cardinals are scheduled to depart at 1:30 Friday afternoon. They obviously hope there will be some clarity by that time.

During his weekly Friday morning appearance on the team’s flagship radio station, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, general manager Steve Keim said, "This is all evolving in real time. I don't want to speculate on anything without having a complete set of facts."

Keim acknowledged having a conversation with Jets general manager Joe Douglas, although he would not reveal the details of that discussion. Keim said club owner Michael Bidwill had been in touch with the league office.

While Keim said, "As long as it follows all the protocols, I'm in favor of playing the game on time," he also noted, "There's nothing we can do other than prepare as needed. Like anything else in 2020, we will prepare as normal and adjust as necessary. A lot of moving parts, but we will be ready for whatever is ahead of us."

This story will be updated throughout the day.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Contract for OL Justin Murray Falls Well Short of Reported $9 Million

Contract terms for Arizona Cardinals tackle/guard Justin Murray on the two-year extension he recently signed.

Howard Balzer

Defense Adjusting from Last Week's Failures

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to improve on defense against the New York Jets.

Alex Weiner

'Must-Win': Murray, Fitzgerald Not Hedging Importance of Jets Game

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald proclaim game Sunday against the New York Jets is a "must-win."

Howard Balzer

My Take: The Time For Isaiah Simmons to Play is Now

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons will only get better with time on the field.

Howard Balzer

Report: Cardinals Intend to Sign CB Prince Amukamara After Visit

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding more numbers to the secondary by signing cornerback Prince Amukamara following a visit "in the next few days."

Mason Kern

Safety Chris Banjo Returns to Practice Thursday; DL Jordan Phillips Ill

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo was back at practice Thursday, but limited; illness keeps defensive tackle Jordan Phillips out.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Says Urgency Back in Practice

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray says Panthers “wanted it more than us” last Sunday, but urgency is now back.

Howard Balzer

Jets Head Coach Adam Gase: 'Kyler Murray is Problematic'

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase discusses facing the Arizona Cardinals offense including quarterback Kyler Murray.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals-Jets Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report

Which players from the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets did and did not participate in Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 5?

Mason Kern

Cardinals Sign Curtis Riley to Practice Squad, Restore Kentrell Brice

After terminating the contract of safety Curtis Riley Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals signed him to the practice squad Wednesday and also restored safety Kentrell Brice.

Mason Kern