Cardinals Prepare to Travel, Play Amid Jets COVID-19 Concerns

The COVID-19 uncertainty that has affected several NFL teams in the last week has now extended to the Arizona Cardinals after reports circulated Friday morning of an unidentified New York Jets player having a “presumptive” positive test for the virus.

That player is being retested to confirm whether it is a true positive. If it is, that could place Sunday’s game between the two franchises in jeopardy of being played at its scheduled 10 a.m. Arizona time.

In the meantime, Jets players were also tested and then sent home for the day and will presumably conduct all football activities electronically.

As they did last week for the game in Carolina, the Cardinals are scheduled to depart at 1:30 Friday afternoon. They obviously hope there will be some clarity by that time.

During his weekly Friday morning appearance on the team’s flagship radio station, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, general manager Steve Keim said, "This is all evolving in real time. I don't want to speculate on anything without having a complete set of facts."

Keim acknowledged having a conversation with Jets general manager Joe Douglas, although he would not reveal the details of that discussion. Keim said club owner Michael Bidwill had been in touch with the league office.

While Keim said, "As long as it follows all the protocols, I'm in favor of playing the game on time," he also noted, "There's nothing we can do other than prepare as needed. Like anything else in 2020, we will prepare as normal and adjust as necessary. A lot of moving parts, but we will be ready for whatever is ahead of us."

This story will be updated throughout the day.