Cardinals Seeking First Season Sweep of Seahawks Since 2009

The importance of Thursday night’s game between the Cardinals and Seahawks can’t be understated.

It’s obviously a division rivalry of two 6-3 teams that have a unique history, especially since the beginning of the Russell Wilson era at quarterback in 2012.

It was well-chronicled before the Week 7 game between the teams that Arizona had not won at home over the Seahawks since Wilson’s debut game in the 2012 season opener.

That streak came to an end when the Cardinals outlasted Seattle 37-34 in overtime. Thursday night, the Cardinals will be seeking to continue their success in Seattle against a team that rarely loses at home.

Since a 2012 game where the Cardinals were blown out by the Seahawks 58-0, Arizona has won five of the last seven games and four of the last five at Century Link Field, including a 27-13 victory last season.

Since 2012, the Seahawks have beaten the Cardinals at home 19-3 in 2014 and 27-24 in 2018.

It was during the 2002 realignment that Arizona and Seattle ended up in the same division and, of course, began playing two times each season.

In those 18 seasons, there have been seven season sweeps: five by Seattle in 2003, 2005, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

For the Cardinals, there have been only two and those came in consecutive seasons: 2008 and 2009. They won the division both seasons with Ken Whisenhunt as head coach and had a 9-7 record in 2008 and 10-6 in 2009.

That 2008 season ended with the Super Bowl loss to Pittsburgh, while the crazy 2009 postseason featured a 51-45 overtime win over Green Bay and then a 45-14 loss to New Orleans that turned out to be the final game of quarterback Kurt Warner’s career.

Following is a capsule look at those two Cardinals sweeps:

Week 11, Nov. 16, 2008 at Seattle

With a 7-3 record, and in the wildest of the four games (at least in the fourth quarter), the Cardinals raced to a 26-7 lead heading to the final quarter. Warner completed 32-of-44 passes for 395 yards with 23 of the receptions for 337 yards to wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald (10-151) and Anquan Boldin (13-186). Kicker Neil Rackers had four field goals for the Cardinals, two from 48 and 54 yards.

In the fourth quarter, the Seahawks had a third-and-goal from the 3-yard line when linebacker Karlos Dansby intercepted a pass from quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. However, Dansby fumbled the ball back to the Seahawks and on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard-line, running back T.J. Duckett scored.

On the Cardinals’ second play of the next possession, Warner fumbled on a sack and Seattle recovered at the Arizona 14-yard line. Hasselbeck ran for five yards on fourth-and-3 from the 7 and Duckett then scored another touchdown, suddenly making it a 26-20 game.

However, later in the quarter, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ended Seattle’s final threat with his second interception of the game. The Cardinals out-gained Seattle 458-196 and were 6-for-12 on third down while Seattle was 1-for-9.

Week 17, Dec. 28, 2008 at Arizona

The score was tied at 14 at halftime, but the Cardinals scored two third-quarter touchdowns on Warner passes to Fitzgerald (38 yards) and wide receiver Steve Breaston (14) to take a 28-14 lead and eventually won 34-28. Warner passed for 263 yards and four touchdowns with Fitzgerald scoring two and totaling 130 yards on five receptions. Running back Edgerrin James rushed for 100 yards on 14 attempts.

The Cardinals dominated again on third down, converting 6-of-12 to Seattle’s 3-for-13. Seneca Wallace was the quarterback for the Seahawks.

Week 6, Oct. 18, 2009 at Seattle

The Cardinals won 27-3 with Warner completing 32-of-41 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, with one each to Fitzgerald and Breaston. Fitzgerald caught 13 passes for 100 yards and Breaston seven for 77.

Hasselbeck was dreadful, completing 10-of-29 passes for 112 yards for a passer rating of 32.5 and was sacked five times. The Cardinals out-gained Seattle, 344-128 (with 38 in the second half), and the Seahawks averaged 2.8 yards-per-play. Third down was the story again as Arizona was 8-for-16 and Seattle 0-for-11.

Week 10, Nov. 15, 2009 at Arizona

The Cardinals entered the game 6-3 (sound familiar) and won 31-20. They did trail 17-10 at halftime, but after tying the game, they outscored Seattle 14-3 in the final quarter on touchdowns by Fitzgerald and running back Beanie Wells, who rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries in the game.

Warner was 29-for-38 for 340 yards and two touchdowns, again with one each to Fitzgerald and Breaston. Boldin was the leading receiver with eight catches for 105 yards.

Overall, in the four games, Warner completed 112-of -153 passes (73.2 percent) and nine touchdowns, while Fitzgerald totaled 35 receptions for 454 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s certainly not a stretch to say quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are this team’s version of Warner and the Fitzgerald of more than a decade ago. A veteran Fitzgerald is still producing this year as well, albeit in a modified role.

In the first game between the two teams this season, Murray completed 34-of-48 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown. Hopkins caught 10 passes for 103 yards with a 35-yard touchdown.