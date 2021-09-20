Arizona Cardinals: Seven Play Every Snap Sunday

Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks has missed only five defensive snaps in the first two games and has played 96% of the plays.

In a game that had 61 snaps on both offense and defense for the Cardinals, there were seven players that participated in every one.

On offense, it was quarterback Kyler Murray, left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh and center Rodney Hudson. Right guard Josh Jones missed only three snaps, while right tackle Kelvin Beachum gave way to Justin Murray after halftime because of injuries to his ribs

Beachum, who played 29 snaps and Murray 32, was on the sideline during the second half, and at some points was seen with a large wrap in his ribs area.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed only two snaps, but didn’t have a reception or target after the first quarter.

On defense, those playing all the snaps were linebacker Chandler Jones, safety Budda Baker and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. Linebacker Jordan Hicks missed two snaps, safety Jalen Thompson missed four and defensive end J.J. Watt six. In the first two games, Hicks has been off the field for only five of the team’s 125 defensive snaps.

Cornerback Marco Wilson left the game after suffering an ankle injury in the first half and played only 15 snaps.

Antonio Hamilton, who signed to the practice squad Sept. 3 after being released by Tampa Bay on Aug. 31, has been elevated to the game-day roster the first two weeks. He played 31 snaps on defense and another 13 on special teams against the Vikings after playing three on defense and 17 on special teams against Tennessee.

Hamilton had four solo tackles and a pass defensed Sunday.

“We were really impressed by the way he competed,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “For a guy who's only been here for a couple of weeks and only had a few reps defensively, he stepped in and played at a high level for us and made some plays. And that was good to see. He's got to keep coming. We got to get him more in tune with our scheme; what we're trying to do, but I really liked the way he competed.”

Nose tackle Corey Peters started the game and played 26 starts while backup Rashard Lawrence had 21. One oddity was that defensive tackle Leki Fotu played only three snaps on defense and eight on special teams.

Kingsbury said it was “just how the game went. Looking back on it, and talking about it as a staff, we want to get him more moving forward. And that's part of our plan.”

As for the injuries to Beachum and Wilson, Kingsbury said, “Both those guys would be day-to-day. See how they progress through the week and then see where they're at on Sunday.”

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

OFFENSE (61 snaps, 17 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray (61/100)

Did not play: Colt McCoy. Inactive: Chris Streveler

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 39/64; James Conner 24/39

Did not play: Jonathan Ward. Inactive: Eno Benjamin

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 59/97; A.J. Green 51/84; Christian Kirk 38/62; Rondale Moore 28/46

Did not play: Andy Isabella

Tight ends: Maxx Williams 45/74; Darrell Daniels 19/31; Demetrius Harris 2/3

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh, C Rodney Hudson 61/100; RG Josh Jones 58/95; T Justin Murray 32/52; RT Kelvin Beachum 29/48; G Brian Winters 3/5

Inactive: T Joshua Miles

DEFENSE (61 snaps, 19 players)

Defensive linemen: DE J.J. Watt 55/90; DT Zach Allen 38/62; NT Corey Peters 26/43; NT Rashard Lawrence 21/34; DE Michael Dogbe 8/13; DT Leki Fotu 3/5

Linebackers: OLB Chandler Jones, ILB Jordan Hicks 61/100; OLB/ILB Isaiah Simmons 50/82; OLB Markus Golden 48/79; ILB Zaven Collins 25/41; OLB Kylie Fitts 2/3

Did not play: ILB Tanner Vallejo; ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Victor Dimukeje. Inactive: OLB Devon Kennard

Defensive backs: S Budda Baker, CB Byron Murphy Jr. 61/100; S Jalen Thompson 57/93; CB Robert Alford 48/79; CB Antonio Hamilton 31/51; S Charles Washington; Marco Wilson 15/25; S Deionte Thompson 1/2

Inactive: CBs Luq Barcoo, Tay Gowan

SPECIAL TEAMS (36 snaps, 39 players)

OLB Kylie Fitts 30/83; S Charles Washington, LB Zeke Turner, LB Tanner Vallejo 27/75; S Deionte Thompson 23/64; RB Jonathan Ward, S Chris Banjo 20/56; TE Demetrius Harris 14/39; WR Rondale Moore, CB Antonio Hamilton 13/36; K Matt Prater 12/33; TE Darrell Daniels, CB Byron Murphy Jr. 11/31; LBs Jordan Hicks, Victor Dimukeje, DE Zach Allen, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer 10/28; DE J.J. Watt 9/25; DT Leki Fotu 8/22; NT Corey Peters 7/19; Ts D.J. Humphries, Justin Murray, Gs Justin Pugh, Josh Jones, Brian Winters, C/G Max Garcia, TE Maxx Williams, LB Isaiah Simmons 6/17; T Kelvin Beachum 5/14; S Budda Baker 4/11; CB Robert Alford, LB Zaven Collins, NT Rashard Lawrence 3/8; LB Markus Golden 2/6; C Rodney Hudson, CB Marco Wilson, WR Andy Isabella 1/3