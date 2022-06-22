Sharp: Rest Could Play Major Disadvantage for Cardinals in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals won't have the rest advantage against their opponent often this upcoming season.

There is more to dive into with the NFL schedule beyond opponents 2021 winning percentage and prime-time games.

NFL Analyst Warren Sharp broke down the schedule in a different light, focusing on strength of opponents projections and rest advantages, or in the case of the Arizona Cardinals, disadvantages.

Sharp used Las Vegas oddsmakers projected win totals to map out strength of schedule as opposed to winning percentages from last year. The Cardinals have the second-toughest slate in the league this season based on 2021 records, but many of their opponents have new looks.

They won't face Russell Wilson twice this year, only one as he now plays for the Denver Broncos. The Las Vegas Raiders now have edge rusher Chandler Jones and wide receiver Davante Adams, adding challenges on both sides of the ball in Week 2.

Based on projections, which deserve to be taken with a grain of salt but are another way to look at the schedule, the Cardinals have the ninth most difficult slate, a bit less daunting.

On the other side, rest could be a major disadvantage for the Cardinals. They have four games in which their opponents have more than a week to prepare and one game in which their opponent has less than a week.

That minus-3 net is tied for 27th in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Arizona has only one game on the slate in which it will have more rest than the opponent and four when there will be less.

The Cardinals’ first matchup after their Week 13 bye is the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The Patriots have a Thursday night game the week prior, so the rest advantage is dwindled as New England will have 10 days off.

Arizona’s first short week has another wrinkle. It is in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will come off suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

He will have minimal time to get back into the swing of the offense, something head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said should not be a problem.

The Cardinals also do not have consecutive home games at State Farm Stadium.

They have a stretch of three straight games in which they are the home team, but one is in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers. They then have a bye before facing New England in Glendale.