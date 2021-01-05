Cardinals Sign 15 to Reserve/Future Contracts

An NFL reserve/future contract is given out by teams to players who did not finish the regular season on an active roster, such practice squad players or free agents.

These deals go into affect on the first day of the new league year, which is March 17 for 2021. There are no practice squads during the offseason, so these allow teams to hold onto these select players for OTAs and training camp as they look toward the next season.

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Chris Streveler to a reserve/future contract and he went on to play meaningful reps with the season on the line in Week 17 as the backup to Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals announced the signing of 15 players to reserve/future contracts on Tuesday, all except one of whom were on their practice squad at the end of the season.

Those 15 include:

Tight end Ian Bunting

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe

Wide receiver Krishawn Hogan

Kicker Brett Maher

Offensive lineman Koda Martin

Safety Chris Miller

Running back Khalfani Muhammad

Cornerback Picasso Nelson

Wide receiver A.J. Richardson

Linebacker Terrance Smith

Linebacker Reggie Walker

Wide receiver JoJo Ward

Linebacker Evan Weaver

Wide receiver Isaac Whitney

Cornerback Jace Whittaker

Bunting is the sole addition who was not previously on the Cardinals practice squad. He was an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has not played in an NFL game.

Dogbe, Smith, Walker and Whittaker all played in regular season games in 2020. Dogbe had 41 defensive snaps in three games, and got his first career sack, Smith played 41 special teams snaps over the last three games of the season, Walker received 17 defensive snaps and Whittaker played 48 defensive snaps against Miami in Week 9 and got special teams work in three other games.