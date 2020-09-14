Cardinals Add Former Packers OL Alex Light to Practice Squad

In a roster move the day after their Week-1 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals signed versatile tackle/guard Alex Light to the practice squad, while placing safety Kentrell Brice on practice-squad/injured.

Brice suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury during the team's Red & White scrimmage in training camp, having to be carted off the field while being unable to put any weight on it as he was helped to the vehicle. It is unknown if this is the same injury that could be lingering, leading to the Cardinals' decision Monday, although head coach Kliff Kingsbury was optimistic several days after it had occurred. Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com reported that Brice is dealing with an ankle issue.

"It does not appear to be as significant, which was good," Kingsbury said at the time. "He's done a nice job. A great young man, everybody really likes him, the way he carries himself, his work ethic. Just got a good spirit about himself and so we were all pleased to hear that it does not appear to be as serious as it looked out there on [Aug. 28]."

Light had a visit to the Cardinals reported to the league office Sept. 11. He spent the last two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, appearing in 16 games (three in 2018, 13 in 2019) during that span. In the team's cutdown to 53 players Sept 5, Light was waived and signed back to the Packers' practice squad the following day.

Light filled in for Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga last November against the 49ers before reportedly transitioning to left tackle in training camp. Reports also list him at guard. Light was cut from Green Bay's practice squad four days after he was signed to it in order to make room for defensive lineman Daylon Mack and running back Dexter Williams on Sept. 10.

In 2019, Light played 151 offensive snaps (14 percent) for the Packers, up from 26 (two percent) in 2018. He also appeared on 55 special-teams snaps (13 percent) last season.

Also Monday, running back D.J. Foster, who played 17 snaps on special teams Sunday, reverted to the practice squad. Foster was promoted and activated for Week 1 as a replacement for wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who remains on reserve/COVID-19. Because Foster was considered a COVID-19 replacement, he erturns to the practice squad without having to clear waivers. Additionally, that will not count against the two-time limit teams have to promote and relegate players from the 53-man roster to the practice squad without going through the waivers process because of the coronavirus exception.

Foster's return could be an indication that Johnson might be activated this week from reserve. If he isn't, Foster or another player, could be promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.