Cardinals Sign CB Darqueze Dennard

The Arizona Cardinals add another veteran cornerback to the roster with the signing of Darqueze Dennard.

Another day, another cornerback for the Cardinals and one that entered the league as a first-round draft pick.

One day after their first OTA session of the offseason, the Cardinals signed Darqueze Dennard to a 1-year contract.

To make room for Dennard on the 91-player roster, the Cardinals waived wide receiver Krishawn Hogan with an injury designation. He will revert to the team’s reserve/injured list Friday after clearing waivers.

The Cardinals have the maximum 91 players on the offseason roster because tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who is part of the NFL’s international pathways program, has a roster exemption.

A No. 1 selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014, Dennard played his first six seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Atlanta Falcons last year as an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 3. He became an unrestricted free agent again this year.

Dennard played only eight games — starting six — last season because of a stint on reserve/injured from Sept. 29-Nov. 7 because of a hamstring injury.

In those eight games, he totaled 36 tackles (28 solo) with two tackles for loss, four passes defensed and one interception.

In his career, Dennard has 30 starts in 85 games. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was the defensive backs coach for the Bengals in Dennard’s first two seasons (2014-2015) in Cincinnati.

Dennard is the 11th player on the Cardinals roster that came to the NFL as a first-round choice. Six were from other teams and all were prior to 2015. The other five are:

Defensive end J.J. Watt, Houston Texans, 2011

Wide receiver A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals, 2011

Outside linebacker Chandler Jones, New England Patriots, 2012

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans, 2013

Guard Justin Pugh, N.Y, Giants, 2013

Cardinals No. 1 picks: