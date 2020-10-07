Cardinals Sign Curtis Riley to Practice Squad, Restore Kentrell Brice

It did not take long for safety Curtis Riley to find himself on an NFL roster again. In fact, he will not be leaving Arizona at all.

Tuesday, the Cardinals terminated Riley's one-year contract following the team's 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 in which he played the most defensive snaps among all active safeties on the roster in the game with 61. He was named a starter for the game by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in the wake of several injuries at the position and did not capitalize on the opportunity, leading to his release.

Considering his status as a vested veteran, Riley did not have to go through the waivers process and was immediately a free agent upon his contract termination. Wednesday, the Cardinals announced they were bringing Riley back, signing him to the practice squad.

"With Curtis, he's played in games," Joseph said Oct. 1. "He's been a starter in this league. For the (New York) Giants he had five interceptions one year. He played last year with Oakland. He's a guy that's smart, he's got savvy, he's tough."

Riley, 29 in July, was originally signed by Arizona off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad Sept. 17.

In another Tuesday roster move, the Cardinals restored safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) off the practice squad/injured list. Brice picked up an apparent left leg injury during the team's Red & White scrimmage at the end of August where he was carted off the field. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said afterward it did not appear as serious as it initially looked, but in the team's transition from training camp to regular-season practices, he was released, placed on the practice squad and then was placed on the injured list.

Brice was observed during the open portion of practice Wednesday participating in individual drills. In order to make both practice-squad moves for Riley and Brice possible without exceeding the 16-man limit, the Cardinals signed running back Jonathan Ward to the active roster after he terminated his own practice-squad contract. Plus, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard no longer appears on the team's website as it appears he was signed by another team, although there have been no reports of the destination at this time.

Meanwhile, safety Budda Baker was observed practicing Wednesday with heavy tape around his right hand as he is recovering from a surgically-repaired torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. Prior to Wednesday's practice, Kingsbury said Baker is expected to play in Week 5 against the New York Jets

“We feel good about Budda playing this week,” he said. “... Budda being back this week will definitely make us all feel better. He’s one of the best players in the league and brings a lot of things on and off the field to our locker room.”

Safeties Jalen Thompson, who was placed on reserve/injured after hurting his ankle two snaps into the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, and Chris Banjo, who injured his hamstring in Week 3 after playing 18 snaps against the Detroit Lions and was inactive the following week, were both observed training on a side field Wednesday and not participating in practice. Kingsbury did not give a specific timeline on their recovery, although Thompson is eligible to return to practice and potentially come off reserve/injured this week.

“We’re still working through it,” Kingsbury said. “It’s kind of a day-to-day situation with them.”