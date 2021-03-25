Daniels, Washington Return to Cardinals on 1-Year Deals

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signings of tight end Darrell Daniels and safety Charles Washington to one-year contracts on Thursday.

The 2021 season will represent Daniels' third full season with the Cardinals after joining the franchise midway through the 2018 season after being waived by the Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, Washington joined the team in 2019 following a two-year stint with the Detroit Lions.

In accordance with team policy, terms of both players' contracts were not officially disclosed. With Thursday's announcements, the Cardinals have now brought back seven of their own unrestricted free agents.

The 6-foot-3 Daniels has played in 25 games (with the Cardinals, including nine starts, over the past three seasons. Last year, he appeared in 12 games with a career-high eight starts, tallying eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. With Dan Arnold leaving the franchise and signing with the Carolina Panthers, there is potentially more opportunity for Daniels with Arizona in 2021. Maxx Williams and Ian Bunting remain under contract.

Daniels lone score last season — and the first of his career — came in highlight fashion. Down 24-17 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, quarterback Kyler Murray connected with Daniels on a 21-yard touchdown pass that he beat cornerback Byron Jones for.

"I think the big play was Darrell Daniels making that touchdown catch for his first touchdown catch in his career," Williams said at the time. "I was lucky enough to be on the field to watch it happen. I was watching, I was like, 'Dang, [Jones is] going to knock it down.' All the sudden [Daniels] came down with it.

"That's a play he'll always remember and it's one of those things that as a tight end room, we want to go out there and show we can always make plays to help this team win."

The 5-foot-10 Washington has played in 27 games the past two seasons with the Cardinals, including 15 in 2020. He posted a career-high 13 special teams tackles to go along with a forced fumble and three tackles on defense.

While not marquee moves, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is solidifying his trust in the guys who have learned the system under head coach Kliff Kingsbury and supplementing depth at positions of need.