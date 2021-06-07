DL Xavier Williams Reunites with Cardinals

Defensive lineman Xavier Williams, who played his first three NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, has returned to the Valley, the team announced Monday.

The Cardinals churned their roster again Monday, one day before the start of the team’s three-day minicamp, with the signing of defensive lineman/nose tackle Xavier Williams.

To make room on the 91-player roster, the Cardinals waived linebacker Shareef Miller, who had been signed to a futures contract in January.

The 6-foot-2, 309-pounder from Northern Iowa returns to the Valley after playing his first three seasons in the NFL for the Cardinals from 2015-2017. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent, Williams played 23 games with two starts before heading to Kansas City in 2018.

That offseason, the Cardinals tendered him at the restricted free-agent level of $1.907 million. However, the Chiefs presented a two-year offer sheet that the Cardinals elected not to match. The deal was worth $5.075 million with $3.455 million guaranteed and included a $1.75 million signing bonus. Since he was undrafted, the Cardinals received no draft-choice compensation for his departure.

Williams played out those two seasons with the Chiefs, including appearing in all four playoff games in 2019 as Kansas City won the Super Bowl, before becoming an unrestricted free agent last year. Williams signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Aug. 22, but was waived in the cutdown to 53 players. He was then signed to the Patriots practice squad and was elevated for the season opener, where he had two tackles (one solo). Williams reverted to the practice squad and remained there until being released Oct. 2.

He was then signed by the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12 and played 11 games with three starts, totaling 22 tackles (10 solo) while adding a sack and a fumble recovery.

Williams became an unrestricted free agent again this past March.

For his career, Williams has played 56 games with nine starts and has 107 tackles (65 solo), 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery and four tackles for loss.

The Cardinals now have 11 defensive linemen on the offseason roster and 14 linebackers.