AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals Add TE Dylan Cantrell, Who Played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech

Howard Balzer

The Cardinals did some bottom-of-the-roster churning Monday with the signing of tight end Dylan Cantrell, while placing cornerback Sojourn Shelton on waivers.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Cantrell played his college career at Texas Tech as a wide receiver when Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was serving the same post with the Red Raiders. He is now attempting to make the transition to tight end after gaining weight from his previously listed 226 pounds.

In four collegiate seasons, he played 46 games (starting 29) and compiled 159 receptions for 1,873 yards (11.9-yard average) and 18 touchdowns.

Cantrell was a teammate of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and at Whitehouse (Texas) High School.

A sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, Cantrell was waived in the cut to 53 players and then signed to the practice squad. He remained there until being signed to the active roster on Dec. 3, but was inactive for the final four games of the season.

Last summer, he was waived/injured by the Chargers on July 28 and was placed on reserve/injured the next day, where he remained for the entire season. At the start of the current league year in March, Cantrell became a free agent when the Chargers elected not to tender him as an exclusive-rights free agent.

The 5-foot-9, 168-pound Shelton was signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Nov. 13, 2019, and spent the final six weeks of the season there before signing a reserve/future contract on Dec. 30.

He entered the NFL from Wisconsin when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2017. He was waived Sept. 2 in the cutdown to 53 players and then spent two stints on the Bengals practice squad that season. In 2018, he was waived by Cincinnati with an injury settlement on Aug. 23 and didn’t surface again until signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12, 2019.

He was waived Aug. 31 and later was signed to the Cardinals practice squad.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former NFL WR Jeremy Ross: Cardinals 'Have Potential to Be Successful'

After playing for seven teams in his NFL career, including the Arizona Cardinals, former wide receiver Jeremy Ross evaluates where the franchise stands.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Tempering High Expectations

Multiple Arizona Cardinals players have tempered the expectations that have come with their revamped roster as they feel they have to prove their success on the field.

Mason Kern

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Draws Excitement from Patrick Peterson and Albert Breer

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Hears Praise from CB Patrick Peterson and Albert Breer of si.com

Howard Balzer

Organizational Confidence Surging for Vance Joseph Scheme

The 3-4 defensive scheme run by Arizona Cardinals coordinator Vance Joseph is one that players have said is easy to pick up quickly.

Mason Kern

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Surprises 9-Year-Old on Final Day of Cancer Treatment

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald surprised a young boy on one of the most special days of his life.

Mason Kern

One Metric had Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Ranked in the Top 10 in 2019 in Deep-Ball Passing

One metric says Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ranked sixth in the NFL during his rookie season in deep-ball passing (20-yard passes or more)

Howard Balzer

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson's wife, Antonique, on the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Wife of Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is working on the front lines of COVID-19 in the ICU during her medical school residency.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Wants to Stay in Arizona with a New Contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is hopeful for a new contract before the season, but his goal remains the Super Bowl even without a new deal.

Howard Balzer

Patrick Peterson Cried 'Tears of Joy' Upon All-Decade Induction

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson swelled with emotion after it was announced he had been included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team

Mason Kern

Kenyan Drake: Cardinals Will Be 'Nuisance ... for Years to Come'

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake feels the franchise will be a NFC West nuisance for years to come.

Howard Balzer