The Cardinals did some bottom-of-the-roster churning Monday with the signing of tight end Dylan Cantrell, while placing cornerback Sojourn Shelton on waivers.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Cantrell played his college career at Texas Tech as a wide receiver when Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was serving the same post with the Red Raiders. He is now attempting to make the transition to tight end after gaining weight from his previously listed 226 pounds.

In four collegiate seasons, he played 46 games (starting 29) and compiled 159 receptions for 1,873 yards (11.9-yard average) and 18 touchdowns.

Cantrell was a teammate of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and at Whitehouse (Texas) High School.

A sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018, Cantrell was waived in the cut to 53 players and then signed to the practice squad. He remained there until being signed to the active roster on Dec. 3, but was inactive for the final four games of the season.

Last summer, he was waived/injured by the Chargers on July 28 and was placed on reserve/injured the next day, where he remained for the entire season. At the start of the current league year in March, Cantrell became a free agent when the Chargers elected not to tender him as an exclusive-rights free agent.

The 5-foot-9, 168-pound Shelton was signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Nov. 13, 2019, and spent the final six weeks of the season there before signing a reserve/future contract on Dec. 30.

He entered the NFL from Wisconsin when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2017. He was waived Sept. 2 in the cutdown to 53 players and then spent two stints on the Bengals practice squad that season. In 2018, he was waived by Cincinnati with an injury settlement on Aug. 23 and didn’t surface again until signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12, 2019.

He was waived Aug. 31 and later was signed to the Cardinals practice squad.