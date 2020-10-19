SI.com
Cardinals Sign TE Baylis; Promote DL Coley, LB Walker

Howard Balzer

While we wait for the inactive players to be announced for the Cardinals’ Monday night game against the Cowboys, the club announced the addition of three players that will likely be among the 48 players active.

Tight end Evan Baylis was signed to the active roster from the practice squad, while defensive tackle Trevon Coley and outside linebacker Reggie Walker were promoted from the practice squad.

The latter two can revert back to the practice group Tuesday without having to clear waivers, in accordance with new NFL rules this year, as this is the first elevation for both.

Baylis played last week against the Jets after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. He was signed to the practice squad Sept. 29.

Coley has been on the practice squad all season after spending training camp with the team. He was a free agent acquisition this offseason after spending last year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Walker signed with the Cardinals this year as an undrafted free agent from Kansas State and joined the team’s practice squad following training camp.

The inactive list is submitted 90 minutes before kickoff. Walker would be the fourth outside linebacker if starter Devon Kennard is active after missing the last two games with a calf injury. The other two are Haason Reddick and Dennis Gardeck, who, like Kennard, was listed as questionable Saturday. Kylie Fitts was ruled out with a hamstring injury and Chandler Jones is out for the season after having biceps surgery.

Defensive tackle Zach Allen can also be used at end in four down-linemen alignments.

Coley provides added depth with rookie Rashard Lawrence (calf) on reserve/injured. It is presumed that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will be available to play after attending his father’s funeral during the weekend, but we will find out officially at about 3:50 p.m. PT.

The other question with the inactive list is whether left tackle D.J. Humphries will be able to play after being added to the injury report with a back injury Saturday.

