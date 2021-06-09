Cardinals Conclude Draft-Choice Signings with WR Moore

The Cardinals second-round draft choice signed his rookie contract on Wednesday and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been impressed by what he’s seen.

And then there were none.

The Cardinals became the eighth NFL team to have all their draft choices under contract after the signing of second-round wide receiver Rondale Moore to a four-year contract on Wednesday.

The signing comes one day after the Cardinals signed linebacker Zaven Collins, their first-round choice.

Moore’s contract will fall in between the deals for New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari, the 16th pick in the second round, and San Francisco 49ers guard, Aaron Banks, the round’s 18th selection.

The contract for Banks totals $7,073,608 with $4,145,968 guaranteed and a signing bonus of $2,504,440. Ojulari’s contract is worth $6,774,914 with $3,915,159 guaranteed and a signing bonus of $2,287, 208.

The additional guarantees after the signing bonus are the 2021 and 2022 base salaries. The 2021 salary for both is the minimum of $660,000. In 2022, Banks’s salary is $981,528 and Ojulari’s is $967,951.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been impressed by what he’s seen from Moore in the offseason on and off the field.

“A guy like Rondale can help this team achieve a lot of things,” Hopkins said after Wednesday’s minicamp practice. “He's tough. He’s smart, and I will say so far just him catching the ball has been consistent. Those are great tools that you want from a young guy coming in. He's willing to learn.”

Hopkins also noted one aspect not often discussed when evaluating players.

He said, “I would say the main thing that he's going to be able to help the team is him taking care of his body. This is different than college. I know he's dealt with injuries before, but that's something that he's come in and asked the team and players, veterans who have played a long time, what do they do for their body?

“So just him asking already those questions, that's going to help the team (with) him staying healthy.”