Cardinals First-Round Pick Collins Signs Rookie Contract

The Arizona Cardinals linebacker put pen to paper on his four-year guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option.

It looks like Cardinals rookie Zaven Collins will be taking his linebacker mates to dinner soon.

The team announced the signing of Collins on Tuesday to the typical four-year contract that includes a fifth-year team option.

That leaves second-round 2021 pick wide receiver Rondale Moore as the team’s only unsigned draft choice.

Collins and New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner, who also signed Tuesday, are the league’s 16th and 17th first-round picks to sign and Collins was selected 16th overall.

Throughout the NFL, 185 of the 259 draft picks have signed.

The closest players to Collins that have signed are Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who was selected 10th overall, and Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood, who was picked one spot after Collins at No. 17.

Smith signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $20,141,392 that includes a signing bonus of $12,008,284 and a roster bonus of $4,653,108 to be paid on the fifth day of training camp.

None of the five players selected between Smith and Collins have signed.

Leatherwood’s four-year guaranteed contract has a total value of $14,391,564 with a signing bonus of $7,826,592. There is no training camp roster bonus, which is also not a part of any of the contracts for players selected in the second half of the round.

However, all of the latter players have higher than the minimum salaries in the years 2022-24. The five players signed in the top 16 all have first-year camp roster bonuses, but all of the base salaries are for the minimum: $660,000; $825,000; $940,000 and $1.055 million.

Collins’ deal will be somewhat less than Leatherwood and we will monitor if his contract has a training camp roster bonus.

The gaps between contracts in the second half of the round are smaller than in the top half. Smith’s deal is worth slightly more than $3 million less than Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who was selected ninth overall.

Meanwhile, Leatherwood’s contract is worth about $600,000 more than Washington linebacker Jamin Davis, who was selected with the 19th choice.