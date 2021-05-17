Arizona Cardinals Sign Former Appalachian State CB Tae Hayes

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Tae Hayes on Monday after he tried out for the team during rookie mini-camp over the weekend.

Hayes was an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft after playing four seasons at Appalachian State. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him, but released him during the 53-man roster cut.

Hayes was added to the practice squad and waived late in the season. The Miami Dolphins picked him up and he played two games on defense and special teams. He had seven combined tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 120 total snaps.

Hayes bounced up and down from the practice squad to the game-day roster throughout the 2020 season for Miami. He played just two games for the Dolphins and was removed from the practice squad in late November. He played 37 total snaps in those two games.

The Minnesota Vikings signed him to the practice squad in early December, and he played one game in purple, with just two snaps. Minnesota waived Hayes March 5.

The newest Cardinal has played in six NFL games for three different teams and has 10 career tackles.

In corresponding moves, the Cardinals waived safety Chris Miller and wide receiver Darece Roberson, neither of whom played a game for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals now have a nine-man cornerbacks room heading into OTAs and the June mandatory minicamp. Hayes played alongside recent draft picks Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan at rookie minicamp.

Of the nine cornerbacks, four have played in NFL games, two for the Cardinals last year (Byron Murphy Jr. and Jace Whittaker).