Arizona Cardinals Sign Former Appalachian State CB Tae Hayes

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

Cardinals Sign Former Appalachian State CB Tae Hayes

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Tae Hayes and waived safety Chris Miller and receiver Darece Roberson.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Tae Hayes on Monday after he tried out for the team during rookie mini-camp over the weekend. 

Hayes was an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft after playing four seasons at Appalachian State. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him, but released him during the 53-man roster cut. 

Hayes was added to the practice squad and waived late in the season. The Miami Dolphins picked him up and he played two games on defense and special teams. He had seven combined tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 120 total snaps. 

Hayes bounced up and down from the practice squad to the game-day roster throughout the 2020 season for Miami. He played just two games for the Dolphins and was removed from the practice squad in late November. He played 37 total snaps in those two games. 

The Minnesota Vikings signed him to the practice squad in early December, and he played one game in purple, with just two snaps. Minnesota waived Hayes March 5.

The newest Cardinal has played in six NFL games for three different teams and has 10 career tackles. 

In corresponding moves, the Cardinals waived safety Chris Miller and wide receiver Darece Roberson, neither of whom played a game for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals now have a nine-man cornerbacks room heading into OTAs and the June mandatory minicamp. Hayes played alongside recent draft picks Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan at rookie minicamp. 

Of the nine cornerbacks, four have played in NFL games, two for the Cardinals last year (Byron Murphy Jr. and Jace Whittaker). 

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Cardinals International Rookie TE Seikovits has 'Great Opportunity' to Compete for a Spot

© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Sign Former Appalachian State CB Tae Hayes

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Zaven Collins Focused on Earning his Spot Despite Expectations for Him to Start

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to facing the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
News

Cardinals Schedule Notes: Opposing QB Questions and Plenty of Reunions

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leads a group of Cardinals players onto the field for pregame warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals 2021 Schedule Announced

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Double Down on Starting Zaven Collins; Jordan Hicks Able to Seek Trade

© Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
News

Week 1 Schedule Announced: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

Photo supplied by the Arizona Cardinals
News

Cardinals Create 'Adele Harris Scholarship' to Honor NFL's First Black Female Executive