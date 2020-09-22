SI.com
AllCardinals
Cardinals Sign TE Jordan Thomas Off Practice Squad

Mason Kern

In a move spurred by the placement of tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) on reserve/injured Monday, the Arizona Cardinals signed tight end Jordan Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad. Thomas terminated his own practice-squad contract Tuesday in order to facilitate the move.

Thomas becomes the 52nd player currently counted on the Cardinals 53-man roster as wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who was activated off reserve/COVID-19 Monday, is listed as an exemption and will not officially be counted toward the total until Wednesday. Thomas was one of two practice-squad players to be promoted Week 2 against Washington, joining running back D.J Foster, and played one offensive snap and three on special teams.

Foster left Sunday's game after playing on just two special teams snaps with a quad injury and was reverted following the game before being placed on practice squad/injured, meaning he does not count toward the 16-man limit. The Cardinals also officially added tackle Rick Leonard to the practice squad Tuesday after his agent, Brett Tessler, announced the signing Monday.

The Cardinals added further tight-end insurance Monday by signing Justin Johnson to the practice squad, which is currently made up of 15 players, not including Foster or safety Kentrell Brice (ankle), who is also on practice squad/injured.

Since Foster was a COVID-19 replacement for Johnson the past two games, the Cardinals were free to revert him back to the practice squad without putting him through waivers and without impacting the two-time limit players are allowed to do so this season. Thomas, meanwhile, will only have one more opportunity to do so if he is signed back to the practice squad following the return of Williams after at least three weeks. The rule only applies to day-after-game reversions.

In other practice-squad moves, the Cardinals utilized all four of their allotted protections this week on defensive tackles Jonathan Bullard and Michael Dogbe, running back Jonathan Ward and cornerback Jace Whittaker. As a result, teams will have to wait at least another week before having an opportunity to sign any of them off Arizona's practice squad, although the 11 other players currently listed are free game. 

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

