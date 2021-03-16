Beachum Returning to Cardinals on 2-Year Deal

With the start of the 2021 league year set to officially begin Wednesday at 1 pm Arizona time, the Cardinals announced another intra-franchise move during the negotiating period that began on Monday.

The team's starting right tackle from last season, Kelvin Beachum, is returning to the franchise on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old (32 in June) joined the Cardinals on a one-year deal as a free agent last July and subsequently earned a starting spot.

It resulted in Beachum playing on all 1,128 of Arizona's offensive snaps across 16 games, the first time he had participated in 100 percent of his team's reps since he played 1,001 in 2018 with the New York Jets. In 2019, he was limited to 13 games and had played every offensive snap three previous times in his career before last season (2014 with Pittsburgh and 2017 and 2018 with the Jets).

With Beachum's signing, it appears as if the Cardinals have solidified three starters within the position group for next year's roster, with D.J. Humphries and Justin Pugh under contract and penciled in at left tackle and left guard, respectively. Last year, Beachum added immense value and availability all under a contract value of just $1.2 million, according to Spotrac.

Beachum's original signing with the Cardinals on July 17 was fortuitous after Marcus Gilbert opted out of the season 19 days later due to COVID-19 concerns, as he was deemed a high-risk close contact. When offensive line coach Sean Kugler was asked by AllCardinals' staff writer Alex Weiner about Gilbert's status on Feb. 25, he did not share any update.

Impending second-year offensive lineman Josh Jones, who spent his rookie season as a backup and was used in several jumbo packages, will likely serve in a similar role in Year 2.

"He got his feet wet last year, but he didn't have to be pushed into a starting role," Kugler said of Jones in February. "I thought that was good. I thought he handled his rookie year extremely well, not only on the field, but I saw a lot of growth. He's a very talented young man who likes football. We're very excited about him. He offers position flexibility. He can play tackle, he can play guard. We'll see where that goes as we get into the offseason. He's a very good pick for us and he's going to be an outstanding player in the future for the Cardinals."

With the Cardinals extending the contract of Justin Murray, who can play either tackle or guard, to likely fill the vacated slot of unrestricted free-agent right guard J.R. Sweezy, center remains the only spot in flux.

Arizona was rumored to be in the sweepstakes for All-Pro center Corey Linsley, who agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers Monday, but might be poised to make a run for All-Pro center Rodney Hudson. Reports surfaced that Hudson would be released, but that transaction was not on the league wire Tuesday. Other centers on the market include Alex Mack (Atlanta)m Austin Reiter (Kansas City) and David Andrews (New England). The franchise currently has both Mason Cole and Lamont Gaillard under contract for next season.

To this point, there have been no reports of the details for Beachum's contract.