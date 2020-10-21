Cardinals Sign OLB Reggie Gilbert to Practice Squad

After making several practice-squad moves Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals continued to tinker with the roster Wednesday morning, signing outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the practice squad after he had tryout with the team last Thursday.

He was waived with an injury settlement by the Tennessee Titans Sept. 8 after he was placed on reserve/injured in early August.

Gilbert is originally from Laveen, Arizona, and went to Phoenix Fairfax High. He played college football for the University of Arizona, where he was teammates with current Cardinals practice-squad cornerback Jace Whittaker. He went undrafted in 2016.

The newest member of Arizona's roster spent his 2019 season with Tennessee, starting five games and playing in 11. He had 22 combined tackles with one sack. He played 18 defensive snaps during the playoffs.

Gilbert spent the previous two years prior to his stint with the Titans with the Green Bay Packers. There, he posted 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Gilbert is the 16th member of the practice squad, which is the limit. He and Reggie Walker are its two outside linebackers, a position in need of depth after All-Pro Chandler Jones sustained a season-ending biceps injury in Week 5 against the New York Jets. Walker was elevated to the active roster and played 17 defensive snaps in Arizona's Monday Night Football game against Dallas, registering one solo tackle, and then reverted to the practice squad Tuesday and along with defensive tackle Trevon Coley.

Also on Tuesday, the Cardinals made six practice-squad moves, restoring running back and special-teams specialist D.J. Foster and tight end Justin Johnson to the practice squad from practice squad/injured and signing tackle Rick Leonard to the practice squad. Leonard had been previously signed to the practice squad Sept. 22 and released Oct. 1.

In corresponding moves, the Cardinals released safeties T.J. Ward and Kentrell Brice from the practice squad, both of whom were never promoted, along with cornerback Jalen Davis, who played two games for the team last season.