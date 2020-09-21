The Arizona Cardinals are adding more offensive line depth via a practice-squad signing as agent Brett Tessler announced Monday that his client, tackle Rick Leonard, signed with the franchise. The Cardinals have yet to officially announce the acquisition.

It marks the second time Leonard, who turns 24 in November, will be a member of Arizona's practice squad. He originally signed in November of 2018 before being placed on practice squad/injured in early December and remaining there for the remainder of the season. After the conclusion of the year, Leonard signed a reserve/futures contract with the Houston Texans, where he has played ever since.

Leonard participated in training camp with the Texans this offseason before being waived in the cutdown to 53 players. Initially expected to be a candidate for a practice-squad spot in Houston, the unexpected availability of center Greg Mancz took away that spot, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2018 out of Florida State by New Orleans, Leonard has also been a part of the Saints and Los Angeles Rams practice squads and has not appeared in any games during the course of his career outside of the preseason.

With Leonard's apparent addition, the Cardinals have 14 players currently listed on the practice squad. They had 54 players on the active roster for Week 2 against the Washington Football Team and had promoted tight end Jordan Thomas, who can be reverted without having to go through waivers in accordance with new league rules this season.

Running back D.J. Foster was also a practice-squad promotion on game day for the second straight week, although his circumstance is different considering he serves as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver KeeSean Johnson. He could also be reverted back to the practice squad without having to go through waivers and it would not count against the two-time limit for non-coronavirus replacements such as Thomas.

Leonard, a listed 6-foot-7 and 311 pounds, is the second offensive lineman on Arizona's practice squad, joining guard Koda Martin.