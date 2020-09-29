Cardinals Sign TE Evan Baylis to Practice Squad

In the wake of Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams being placed on reserve/injured Sept. 21 with an ankle issue, there have been several moves made on the team's roster at the position. That trend continued Tuesday when the Cardinals signed Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

Originally entering the NFL in 2017 with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon, where he played in one game as a rookie, Baylis spent 2019 with the Green Bay Packers and played in five games. He has registered zero offensive statistics in his career, but registered three tackles on special teams last season.

In addition to stints on the Texans and Packers active rosters, Baylis has seen time on the practice squads of Carolina and Indianapolis, in addition to Green Bay and Houston. Now, he will have an opportunity to make an impression in Arizona after being hosted for a workout Sept. 16 and a visit Monday.

Interestingly, the Cardinals reported workouts for both Baylis and tight end Justin Johnson on Sept. 16 and elected to sign Johnson to the practice squad Sept. 21. Just three days later, Johnson was placed on practice squad/injured for an unknown ailment, which likely prompted the Cardinals to come back to Baylis.

Meanwhile, Cardinals tight end Jordan Thomas — who was signed to the practice squad Sept. 8 — terminated his contract before signing to the active roster as the team's third tight end behind Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels.

Williams will be out at least two more games in accordance with new league rules for players on reserve/injured. Upon his return, Williams may start practicing immediately and the team will have 21 days to decide whether to add him back to the active roster. If they choose otherwise, Williams will stay on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Baylis becomes the 16th member of Arizona's practice squad, while the team also has three players who do not count due to their designation on practice squad/injured. The three current exemptions include safety Kentrell Brice (ankle), running back D.J. Foster (quadricep) and Johnson (unknown).

In other related roster news, the Cardinals protected the same four practice squad players this week as they did in Week 3: Defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard and Michael Dogbe; running back Jonathan Ward; and cornerback Jace Whittaker.