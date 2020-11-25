Cardinals Add TE DeValve to Practice Squad

SI.com
As of Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals practice squad is full. This, after the team announced the signing of tight end Seth DeValve.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns out of Princeton in 2016, DeValve has played in 53 career games with 16 starts. He remained with the franchise that drafted him until he was waived in August of 2019 and was subsequently claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. By March, DeValve was released and signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad, where he remained until Nov. 17. For his career, DeValve has 60 receptions for 736 yards and four touchdowns.

In speaking with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM this week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury alluded to the potential of getting the team's tight ends more involved when discussing Dan Arnold's role in the offense this year.

"I think we can work on that," he said. "There's three other really good wide receivers out there too, though. It's not enough to go around right now. We'll work on it."

DeValve joins tight end Evan Baylis as the two players at the position currently on the practice squad. Meanwhile, the team has Arnold, Darrell Daniels and Maxx Williams on the active roster, although the latter two have both been dealing with ankle injuries.

The tight-end unit has produced three touchdowns this season, with Arnold and Williams catching one apiece. Former Cardinal Jordan Thomas had his only reception with the franchise be a three-yard score and he was subsequently waived before being claimed by the New England Patriots Nov. 10 — Arizona's Week 12 opponent.

