Cardinals Sign Two Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signings of inside linebackers Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge Jr. to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season on Wednesday morning. It brings their total players signed to these types of deals to 22.

Carter, 26, played at the University of Miami from 2013-2016, primarily as a strong safety. He went undrafted, but was picked up by the Denver Broncos soon after the draft.

In 2017, he played all 16 games for Denver. He was mostly used on special teams, but participated on 55 defensive snaps during the final three games of the regular season.

The following August, the Broncos placed him on reserve/injured with a torn hamstring and he missed the 2018 season. After Denver waived him ahead of the 2019 campaign, Carter spent the next season with Atlanta, seeing action in 11 games.

Carter played one game this past season before he was waived again.

In his career, Carter has 28 games under his belt and 26 combined tackles. He is now listed as an inside linebacker.

Rutledge, 23, was also a safety in college.

He spent his graduate year at Georgia Southern in 2019 after previously attending Savannah State. He started nine games for GSU and had one interception and six pass breakups. He, too, went undrafted and is classified as an inside linebacker.

Both new Cardinals are listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds.

There are no limits to how many future contracts a team can specifically sign, but each franchise must keep a maximum of 90 players entering the new league year on March 17.