Amukamara Signing a Full-Circle Moment for Fitzgerald, Peterson

Mason Kern

Back in 2006, Prince Amukamara was shredding prep opposition on both sides of the ball for Glendale (Ariz.) Apollo High. He was so effective that season, that the Arizona Cardinals named him one of their Wells Fargo Player of the Week recipients in September.

As a result of the honor, Amukamara was able to visit the team's training facility in Tempe and snapped a photo with former quarterback Kurt Warner, as well as wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who he can now call a teammate after signing to the team's practice squad Tuesday.

"I still remember meeting him under the awning there outside of our practice facility," Fitzgerald said Thursday. "It's great to see the young kids grow into great professionals and now have put together a wonderful career for himself."

Following a successful high school career in Arizona, where he moved with his family when he was 5-years-old, Amukamara left the state for the Big Ten to play college football at Nebraska. There, he developed into an early NFL Draft entrant  in 2011 — the same year as Arizona selected cornerback Patrick Peterson in the first round — who was taken in the first round by the New York Giants. Peterson was chosen No. 5 overall, while Amukamara was No. 19.

"I've known Prince since we both declared to come out into the draft," Peterson said Thursday. "We have a long-time relationship. Both being first-round draft picks, Prince going to New York to start off his career, me being drafted and staying here."

With Amukamara's addition to the practice squad, the Cardinals have six defensive backs (three cornerbacks, three safeties) on the unit to go with eight on the active roster (four corners, four safeties), as well as safety Jalen Thompson on reserve/injured, designated for return.

Amukamara suited up for the first time at Wednesday's practice and was a full participant during the open portion of both Wednesday and Thursday's sessions.

"Adding another veteran to this defense that played in a lot of big-time ballgames, that played in big moments, that understands the game, you can never have enough DBs," Peterson said. "It's just another one that the front office felt like we needed to add, he was out there and hopefully he can come in here to help contribute to this secondary as well."

The 31-year-old Amukamara was cut by the Chicago Bears Feb. 25 and signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders May 18. However, he failed to make the roster out of training camp and his contract was terminated Aug. 31, making him a free agent. He had since not signed with any other team prior to the Cardinals.

Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Amukamara has played in 113 career games (99 starts), accumulating 477 tackles (417 solo, 60 assisted), 78 passes defended, 11 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles and four recoveries. He spent five years with the Giants before stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) and Chicago (2017-19).

"I've been really cool with Prince for quite a while," Fitzgerald said. "Been great to watch him go to Nebraska and then go to New York, then Chicago and Jacksonville, I've kind of followed him throughout his career. All the Arizona kids you kind of follow."

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

