Simmons, Drake Added to Week 14 Thursday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals had significant changes to their Thursday injury report of Week 14 from Wednesday's session. Most noticeably, inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons was added with a neck/back injury after not having a designation Wednesday and running back Kenyan Drake was limited with a hip issue.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who did not practice Wednesday for non-injury related reasons as has been typical throughout this season, added a neck/back injury designation Thursday and also did not participate in practice.

Simmons has played in all 12 games this season, making five starts in that time. It is the first instance this year in which he has been listed on the injury report. Meanwhile, Drake suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 against the Seahawks that forced him to sit in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, even after the Week 8 bye. It is the only game Drake has missed this year.

Hopkins has been off and on the injury report every week this season, but has played in every game. He previously analogized what it would take for him to miss a game.

"I don't miss games unless I just got like one leg or something," Hopkins said Oct. 7.

With Simmons sidelined Thursday, the team's inside linebacker depth is a potential point of concern entering Week 14 against the New York Giants as De'Vondre Campbell missed his second consecutive practice with an ankle injury. Jordan Hicks and Ezekiel Turner are the only other players at the position on the active roster, although Turner plays primarily on special teams. Sixth-round 2020 draft pick Evan Weaver and Terrance Smith are on the practice squad.

Along the defensive line, nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. (knee) was a full participant Thursday after not participating Wednesday. Rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu (hip/ankle) also had full participation after being limited and fellow rookie defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) was limited for the second consecutive day.

In the secondary, cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck) did not practice for the second day in a row after suffering a stinger 18 defensive snaps into Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. Safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) was a non-participant again Thursday, while safety Charles Washington (groin) improved to limited after not practicing Wednesday.

For the Giants, linebacker Blake Martinez and tackle Matt Peart were upgraded to limited Thursday after being estimated as not participating in the team's walkthrough Wednesday. Defensive back Madre Harper (knee) did not have his status changed from non-participation Thursday, while defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee) and quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) both remained limited.