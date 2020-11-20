Thursday night resulted in a disappointing 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but it also might be considered the true dawn of the Isaiah Simmons era.

With inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell playing only 29 snaps because of a calf injury, Simmons was on the field for 45 defensive snaps (68.2 percent) and he made them count. The rookie had a team-leading 10 tackles (nine solo) and also had a sack, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Also notable among the linebackers was that the recently acquired Markus Golden had 52 snaps after totaling 57 against Buffalo. His snaps are affecting Devon Kennard, who has played only 11 and 19 snaps in the last two games after returning from reserve/COVID-19.

Safety Jalen Thompson played only 37 snaps after aggravating the ankle injury that had sidelined him on the second play of the season opener until returning for the Week 9 game against Miami. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who played 22 snaps in his debut game for the Cardinals against Buffalo, played only three against the Seahawks.

The injury-affected defensive line was led by Trevon Coley with 42 snaps and Angelo Blackson with 41, follosed by Josh Mauro with 30 and Michael Dogbe with 24. Blackson is the only one from the four-man group that played in the first five games of the season.

CHARTING THE SNAPS:

OFFENSE (67)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; RT Kelvin Beachum; C Mason Cole; LG Justin Pugh; RG J.R. Sweezy 67; T Josh Jones 1

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins; Christian Kirk 61; Larry Fitzgerald 55; Andy Isabella 18

Tight ends: Maxx Williams 38; Dan Arnold 26; Evan Baylis 6

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 36; Kenyan Drake 33

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 67

DEFENSE (66)

Defensive linemen: DT Trevon Coley 42; DT Angelo Blackson 41; DT Josh Mauro 30; Michael Dogbe 24

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks; OLB Haason Reddick 66; OLB Markus Golden 52; ILB Isaiah Simmons 45; ILB De’Vondre Campbell 26; OLB Devon Kennard 19; OLB Dennis Gardeck 8; OLB Kylie Fitts 4

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson; S Budda Baker 66; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 63; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 39; Jalen Thompson 37; S Chris Banjo 29; CB Johnathan Joseph 3

SPECIAL TEAMS (26)

LB Dennis Gardeck 23; LBs Kylie Fitts; Tanner Vallejo 22; LB Ezekiel Turner 21; S Chris Banjo 20; RB D.J. Foster 17; WR Trent Sherfield 15; S Deionte Thompson 13; TE Evan Baylis; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 9; RB Jonathan Ward; P Andy Lee 8; K Zane Gonzalez; LS Aaron Brewer 7; TE Dan Arnold; LB Jordan Hicks; CB Patrick Peterson; DTs Angelo Blackson, Josh Mauro, Michael Dogbe 6; LB Isaiah Simmons; RB/KOR Chase Edmonds 5; PR Christian Kirk; WR Andy Isabella 4; TE Maxx Williams; Ts Kelvin Beachum, D.J. Humphries; Gs Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy, Max Garcia; C Lamont Gaillard; T Josh Jones; CB Jonathan Joseph 3; LBs De’Vondre Campbell, LB Haason Reddick; S Budda Baker; QB Chris Streveler 1