Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray Should Sit

There’s no reason to play Kyler Murray in the preseason finale against New Orleans. A handful of snaps won’t make a difference.

Perhaps it would be better if Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn’t play in the team’s preseason finale against New Orleans Saturday.

We know Murray doesn’t care for preseason games. We also know that head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t think Murray needs preseason snaps. So, then, why play him at all?

Doing so last Friday against Kansas City only alarmed the fan base when the offense managed minus-1 yard in three possessions and everyone had a hand in the lack of production.

Through two weeks of the preseason, it’s been commonplace for expected starters to sit. In Week 1, 16 starting quarterbacks didn’t play. In Week 2, that number was 15, not including the injured Carson Wentz of the Colts and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles who had a stomach illness.

The 15 that didn’t play at all were Matt Ryan, Atlanta; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati; Baker Mayfield, Cleveland; Dak Prescott, Dallas; Jared Goff, Detroit; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Derek Carr, Las Vegas; Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers; Matthew Stafford, L.A. Rams; Daniel Jones, N.Y. Giants; Russell Wilson, Seattle; Tom Brady, Tampa Bay; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee.

What will be the number be this week? Potentially higher than in either of the first two weeks. Murray should be in the group simply watching.

Following is a team-by-team look at the quarterbacks that played and those that didn’t this past weekend along with snap counts/percentage.

Arizona: Colt McCoy 28/57; Chris Streveler 12/24; Kyler Murray 9/18

Atlanta: Feleipe Franks 38/75; AJ McCarron 13/25. Did not play: Matt Ryan

Baltimore: Tyler Huntley 74/96; Kenji Bahar 3/4. Did not play: Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley (injured)

Buffalo: Mitchell Trubisky 46/61; Davis Webb 16/21; Jake Fromm 13/17. Did not play: Josh Allen

Carolina: Will Grier 25/57; P.J. Walker 12/27. Did not play: Sam Darnold

Chicago: Justin Fields 38/59; Andy Dalton 26/41. Did not play: Nick Foles

Cincinnati: Brandon Allen 31/55; Eric Dungey 17/30; Kyle Shurmur 8/14. Did not play: Joe Burrow

Cleveland: Kyle Lauletta 40/62; Case Keenum 25/38. Did not play: Baker Mayfield

Dallas: Ben DiNucci 34/45; Cooper Rush 31/41; Garrett Gilbert 10/13. Did not play: Dak Prescott

Denver: Drew Lock 27/44; Teddy Bridgewater 23/37; Brett Rypien 12/19

Detroit: David Blough 36/59; Tim Boyle 25/41. Did not play: Jared Goff

Green Bay: Kurt Benkert 59/95; Jacob Dolegala 3/5. Did not play: Aaron Rodgers; Jordan Love (injured)

Houston: Davis Mills 31/57; Tyrod Taylor 13/24; Jeff Driskel 10/19. Did not play: Deshaun Watson

Indianapolis: Jacob Eason (44/60; Sam Ehlinger 29/40. Did not play: Carson Wentz (injured); Brett Hundley

Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence 34/41; Gardner Minshew II 33/40; C.J. Beathard 15/18. Did not play: Jake Luton

Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes 32/41; Anthony Gordon 19/24; Shane Buechele 19/24; Chad Henne 9/11

Las Vegas: Nathan Peterman 50/100. Did not play: Derek Carr; Marcus Mariota (injured)

L.A. Chargers: Easton Stick 36/54; Chase Daniel 31/46. Did not play: Justin Herbert

L.A. Rams: Bryce Perkins 76/100. Did not play: Matthew Stafford; John Wolford (injured); Devlin (Duck) Hodges

Miami: Tua Tagovailoa 37/54; Jacoby Brissett 20/29; Reid Sinnett 12/17

Minnesota: Kellen Mond 22/41; Jake Browning 17/31; Kirk Cousins 15/28. Did not play: Nate Stanley, Danny Etling

New England: Mac Jones 42/53; Brian Hoyer 20/25; Cam Newton 17/22. Did not play: Jarrett Stidham (injured)

New Orleans: Taysom Hill 31/51; Jameis Winston 16/26; Trevor Siemian 14/23; Did not play: Ian Book

N.Y. Giants: Brian Lewerke 37/59; Mike Glennon 26/41. Did not play: Daniel Jones

N.Y. Jets: Zach Wilson 22/41; Mike White 18/33; James Morgan 14/26. Did not play: Josh Johnson

Philadelphia: Joe Flacco 30/57; Nick Mullens 23/43. Did not play: Jalen Hurts (illness)

Pittsburgh: Mason Rudolph 32/50; Dwayne Haskins 16/25; Ben Roethlisberger 16/25. Did not play: Joshua Dobbs

San Francisco: Trey Lance 34/50; Nate Sudfeld 18/26; Jimmy Garoppolo 16/24

Seattle: Sean Mannion 36/56; Alex McGough 28/44. Did not play: Russell Wilson; Geno Smith

Tampa Bay: Kyle Trask 34/54; Ryan Griffin 16/25; Blaine Gabbert 13/21. Did not play: Tom Brady

Tennessee: Logan Woodside 32/52; Matt Barkley 30/48. Did not play: Ryan Tannehill

Washington: Taylor Heinicke 31/42; Ryan Fitzpatrick 23/32; Kyle Allen 19/26. Did not play: Steven Montez