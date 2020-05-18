'The Skinny' on Three Cardinals Undrafted Free Agents

Three of the players signed by the Cardinals as undrafted free agents were featured in the draft preview produced by Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Not surprisingly, they are three of the seven players with the highest signing bonuses paid by the club.

Following is Brugler’s evaluation of those three players.

ZANE LEWIS, Air Force (6-1, 190): $20,000 signing bonus

The facts: An unranked recruit out of high school, Lewis lettered in football (WR and CB) and track at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond Virginia), earning first-team all-state honors on defense as a senior. Air Force was his only FBS-level scholarship offer and he slowly worked his way up the depth chart, starting every game since breaking into the starting lineup in the second game of 2018. He finished No. 10 in the FBS in passes defended (16) in 2019 and collected two interceptions the last two years (both were returned 99 yards for touchdowns).

The skinny: Lewis, who is a cousin of former NFL cornerback Shawn Springs, is quick to read and break on throws, showing a more decisive reactor compared to his junior tape. He will get handsy when a moment of panic sets in and must improve his discipline versus both the pass and the run. Overall, Lewis needs to tidy up his transition and press technique, but his blend of size and speed are the traits worth developing at the back end of the roster.

REGGIE FLOYD, Virginia Tech (6-0, 222): $8,000 signing bonus

The facts: A three-star recruit out of high school, Reggie Floyd was a four-year starting safety at Stonewall Jackson (Virginia) and added running back duties as a sophomore, finishing fifth in school history with 3,183 career rushing yards. He followed his former high school teammates Tim Settle and Greg Stroman and committed to Virginia Tech to play defense. He started three straight seasons at the “Rover” position, finishing top three on the team in tackles each year.

The skinny: Floyd diagnoses play-speed well to take proper pursuit angles, flashing a closing burst as a tackler, but he put too many ankle-biting tackle attempts on his tape. While rangy to cover both sidelines, his inconsistent route anticipation and choppy transition skills limit his playmaking potential at the next level. Overall, Floyd is always in chase mode and floats well in coverage to restrict passing lanes, but he plays too reactive and appears a step behind the deeper he plays, leading to missed tackles and plays.

JACE WHITTAKER, Arizona (5-11, 185): $8,000 signing bonus

The facts: A three-star recruit out of high school, Jace Whittaker was a two-way player at Oceanside (California), earning Defensive Player of the Year as a senior cornerback. He committed to Arizona over Washington State and Nevada where he immediately pushed for starting reps, finishing his career third in school history with 41 passes defended. After missing the 2018 season due to injury, he showed his versatility as a senior, playing six games at free safety, five at corner and one as the spur.

The skinny: Whittaker is a balanced athlete with the toughness, football IQ and competitive makeup that translates to football production. While he never backs down and offers steady ball skills, he often finds himself outmatched due to his lack of measurables, which shows up both in coverage and in the run game. Overall, Whittaker is aggressive and instinctive with a nose for the football, but he is undersized with only average athletic traits, which might pigeon-hole him as a slot-only defender.