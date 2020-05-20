AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

'Sky's the Limit': Cardinals Optimistic about Potential

Mason Kern

When evaluating the Arizona Cardinals offseason, there is a generally positive consensus.

The franchise filled multiple holes in free agency with immediate impact players like defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (Buffalo Bills), and linebackers Devon Kennard (Detroit Lions) and De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons). It made one of the highest caliber trades after sending running back David Johnson (and his massive contract) to the Houston Texans in exchange for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Add that to an NFL Draft haul that featured Clemson do-it-all "linebacker" Isaiah Simmons slipping to No. 8 overall. In fact, nearly every one of the Cardinals draft picks in 2020 were projected to be selected higher than where the Cardinals took them.

With quarterback Kyler Murray entering Year 2, consistent schematics in place under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and head coach Kliff Kingsbury and a revamped roster, the Cardinals look like a force to be reckoned with on paper.

Now, that will be immediately tested in Week 1 when Arizona travels to play the reigning NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers. For now, though, there is a degree of optimism. Without in-person offseason training programs, it becomes murkier to evaluate, but if you ask around the Cardinals' facilities, they echo similar statements.

"The sky is the limit."

Whether it be in regards to the season's outlook and how the organization competes on paper with their opponents, or when evaluating specific pieces of the roster and how they fit. There is a cautious optimism around the potential of the team.  

"I feel like the sky's the limit for us," Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford said. "But we all just got to go out there and just compete and bring W's. I'm very confident in the front that we have now. Vance and the guys, they've done a great deal this offseason bringing in the new guys. And I feel like they are going to translate and help us out a lot."

Of the new additions to the Cardinals' roster, none has a seemingly more anticipated debut than Simmons, who will play linebacker in Arizona, according to Joseph, instead of trying to learn numerous different positions. The franchise does not want to stunt his developmental curve by throwing too much at him too early.

Still, the potential is there.

"The sky's the limit for him and he definitely could be the face of the NFL," Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones said. "For him to be a top 10-pick, the face of the NFL for sure. Watching guys like that, you can't not draft him. I'm surprised that he fell to us, honestly. He's the kind of guy that you can't compare him to anyone. He's a player that can play anywhere. I thought he was a pass rusher and then I turned on his film; this guy's covering guys, (getting) interceptions."

Added Kingsbury: "We just think the sky can be the limit for what he can be if we really locked him in one position for a majority of the time. That was definitely a big part of the fascination with him, was his ability to learn all those different positions and execute them in college at a high level. Our thought process is, if he is able to really focus on one position — having the flexibility to still move around but really focus on one — I mean, what does that look like? And the sky could really be the limit. That's what we were so excited about."

The sky may be the limit — which actually reveals the limitless nature of how the organization views its own potential — but unlocking that lofty potential is what the Cardinals will strive for this season.

Setting those goals is fine, but meeting them is a tall order. Especially in the NFL.

"Just as a whole, as a team and as an offense and the defense," Alford said, "I feel like the sky's the limit."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Retrospective Look on Jen Welter's Impact on the Arizona Cardinals

Jen Welter is a pioneer for women in the NFL as she was introduced as the first female coach for the Arizona Cardinals. AllCardinals Mason Kern breaks down her career and her impact on the Arizona Cardinals.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Trending as Winning Record Projected for 2020

More predictions are being made regarding the prospects of the Arizona Cardinals 2020 season win totals.

Howard Balzer

Chandler Jones Ranked Top Edge Rusher in the NFL

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones continues to pile up the honors and distinctions.

Howard Balzer

Pat P Excited and Talks ... Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is ready for the season and thinks the franchise looks dangerous on paper.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Taking Smart Approach with Rookie Isaiah Simmons

Instead of playing Isaiah Simmons all over the field in his rookie season, the franchise is expected to stick him at linebacker.

Howard Balzer

Jen Welter and the Backstory on the NFL's Female Coach Pioneer

Jen Welter became the first female coach in NFL history when the Arizona Cardinals hired her to an intern position in 2015.

Mason Kern

Corey Peters 'Excited' about Defensive Line Additions

The Arizona Cardinals defensive line struggled with injuries and depth last season, but they targeted the problem in free agency and the NFL Draft

Mason Kern

'The Skinny' on Three Cardinals Undrafted Free Agents

Get the latest details on three of the Arizona Cardinals undrafted free agents.

Howard Balzer

How do the Oddsmakers View the Cardinals 2020 Schedule?

How many games are the Arizona Cardinals projected to win in 2020?

Howard Balzer

Signing Bonuses for Cardinals Undrafted Free Agents Revealed

How much did the Arizona Cardinals sign their undrafted free agents for?

Howard Balzer