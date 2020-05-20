'Sky's the Limit': Cardinals Optimistic about Potential

When evaluating the Arizona Cardinals offseason, there is a generally positive consensus.

The franchise filled multiple holes in free agency with immediate impact players like defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (Buffalo Bills), and linebackers Devon Kennard (Detroit Lions) and De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons). It made one of the highest caliber trades after sending running back David Johnson (and his massive contract) to the Houston Texans in exchange for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Add that to an NFL Draft haul that featured Clemson do-it-all "linebacker" Isaiah Simmons slipping to No. 8 overall. In fact, nearly every one of the Cardinals draft picks in 2020 were projected to be selected higher than where the Cardinals took them.

With quarterback Kyler Murray entering Year 2, consistent schematics in place under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and head coach Kliff Kingsbury and a revamped roster, the Cardinals look like a force to be reckoned with on paper.

Now, that will be immediately tested in Week 1 when Arizona travels to play the reigning NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers. For now, though, there is a degree of optimism. Without in-person offseason training programs, it becomes murkier to evaluate, but if you ask around the Cardinals' facilities, they echo similar statements.

"The sky is the limit."

Whether it be in regards to the season's outlook and how the organization competes on paper with their opponents, or when evaluating specific pieces of the roster and how they fit. There is a cautious optimism around the potential of the team.

"I feel like the sky's the limit for us," Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford said. "But we all just got to go out there and just compete and bring W's. I'm very confident in the front that we have now. Vance and the guys, they've done a great deal this offseason bringing in the new guys. And I feel like they are going to translate and help us out a lot."

Of the new additions to the Cardinals' roster, none has a seemingly more anticipated debut than Simmons, who will play linebacker in Arizona, according to Joseph, instead of trying to learn numerous different positions. The franchise does not want to stunt his developmental curve by throwing too much at him too early.

Still, the potential is there.

"The sky's the limit for him and he definitely could be the face of the NFL," Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones said. "For him to be a top 10-pick, the face of the NFL for sure. Watching guys like that, you can't not draft him. I'm surprised that he fell to us, honestly. He's the kind of guy that you can't compare him to anyone. He's a player that can play anywhere. I thought he was a pass rusher and then I turned on his film; this guy's covering guys, (getting) interceptions."

Added Kingsbury: "We just think the sky can be the limit for what he can be if we really locked him in one position for a majority of the time. That was definitely a big part of the fascination with him, was his ability to learn all those different positions and execute them in college at a high level. Our thought process is, if he is able to really focus on one position — having the flexibility to still move around but really focus on one — I mean, what does that look like? And the sky could really be the limit. That's what we were so excited about."

The sky may be the limit — which actually reveals the limitless nature of how the organization views its own potential — but unlocking that lofty potential is what the Cardinals will strive for this season.

Setting those goals is fine, but meeting them is a tall order. Especially in the NFL.

"Just as a whole, as a team and as an offense and the defense," Alford said, "I feel like the sky's the limit."