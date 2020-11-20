Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is often a man of very few words.

But he outdid himself Thursday night when he was asked if there is anything he can pinpoint as the reason for the team’s slow starts, especially on offense, in several games.

Kingsbury’s response was as succinct as could be when he said, “No.”

Well, there you have it. Kingsbury can’t explain (or chooses not to) why an offense with Kyler Murray at quarterback, receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, and running backs Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds, often sputters out of the gate.

That was certainly the case again in Thursday night’s 28-21 loss to Seattle.

It was the third game this season the Cardinals failed to score any points in the first quarter and the sixth game in which they trailed after the first 15 minutes.

After 10 games, the Cardinals have scored 52 points in the first quarter, 86 in the second, 76 in the third and 73 in the fourth/overtime.

After scoring 14 points in the first quarter of a Week 2 win over Washington, Arizona has totaled 31 first-quarter points in the last eight games. They have been behind after the first quarter of the last four games by a combined score of 38-17.

Thursday night, on their first two possessions of the game, the Cardinals ran six plays for a total of seven yards and the second possession included a false start on tight end Dan Arnold.

Going back to Sunday against Buffalo, the Cardinals had four three-and-outs in five possessions.

Against the Bills, the Cardinals had two possessions with the lead prior to Buffalo going ahead 30-26 with 34 seconds remaining. Those two possessions totaled minus-3 yards on six plays and featured a loss of six yards on both third-down attempts.

The up-tempo style the Cardinals play adds excitement and puts pressure on the defense. However, when there are unsuccessful possessions, little time is taken off the clock, and that places added pressure on the Cardinals defense.

Those four possessions highlighted from the last two games took 2:02, 0:56, 0:39 and 2:12 for a total of 5:49 off the clock.

After nine games, the Cardinals had an average time of possession (TOP) of 28:54 and only eight other teams were lower. Five of those teams were within 38 seconds of the Arizona average.

Despite out-gaining Buffalo 453-369 Sunday, the Cardinals TOP was 29:40. Thursday night, the Cardinals managed only 314 yards, Seattle had 347 and Arizona’s TOP was 24:53.

The unanswered question at this point, but an important one, is whether this style of offense is sustainable for the team as a whole when it hits as many lulls as it has and struggles at the beginning of games.