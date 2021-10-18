Arizona COVID Cardinals overcome adversity to win big

Cardinals stomp Browns in a week where two coaches and three significant players test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Several weeks ago, in the days leading up to the opening of the regular season, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was joking about practice-squad defensive linemen Jonathan and Jeremiah Ledbetter, who signed on the same day, but are not related.

Saturday, Jonathan had to prepare quickly to make the trip to Cleveland after Kenny Bell, assistant to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, suggested he travel and be available to play if another player tested positive for COVID-19. Defensive tackle Zach Allen was added to the reserve list Friday.

Sure enough, it was discovered during the morning of the game that nose tackle Corey Peters had indeed tested positive. Ledbetter was added to the roster as part of the contagious disease addendum and was one of the fascinating footnotes to a 37-14 victory that has to rank high in NFL history for an entire team coming together after a turbulent week.

Ledbetter played 10 defensive snaps and added two on special teams.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was sharing head coaching responsibilities with offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Sean Kugler with Kingsbury also unable to coach because of COVID, was disappointed for Peters but also glad no one else tested positive.

He joked to Albert Breer of si.com that while in his hotel room Sunday morning, “I was on a couch just tapping my feet for two hours.”

He told the Arizona media Monday that Sunday morning was “very stressful,” and that it was “huge help” to have a later afternoon game rather than earlier. Joseph found out about Peters’ positive test while on the bus to the stadium and that resulted in a quick call to Ledbetter in his hotel room to inform him he was playing.

Joseph said Ledbetter played “good football and that speaks to Coach Buck (defensive line coach Brentson Buckner) and his room.” It was also fortuitous that defensive lineman Jordan Phillips was healthy and ready to play after spending the first five weeks of the season on reserve/injured with a back injury. Phillips played 21 snaps.

Joseph acknowledged the win was probably the most gratifying he has experienced.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

OFFENSE (75 snaps, 21 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray (68/91); Colt McCoy (7/9)

Inactive: Chris Streveler

Running backs: James Conner 41/55; Chase Edmonds 28/37, Jonathan Ward (7/9)

Inactive: Eno Benjamin

Wide receivers: A.J. Green 68/91; DeAndre Hopkins 67/89; Christian Kirk 64/85; Rondale Moore 42/56; Antoine Wesley 9/12

Inactive: Andy Isabella

Tight ends: Darrell Daniels 25/33; Demetrius Harris 20/27; Ross Travis 4/5

Reserve/injured: TE Maxx Williams

Offensive linemen: LG Justin Pugh, RG Josh Jones 75/100; LT D.J. Humphries, C Max Garcia, RT Kelvin Beachum 68/91; T Joshua Miles, G Sean Harlow, G Danny Isidora 7/9

Reserve/injured: C Rodney Hudson

DEFENSE (59 snaps, 19 players)

Defensive linemen: DE J.J. Watt 51/86; DT Leki Fotu 29/49; DE Michael Dogbe 24/41; DL Jordan Phillips 21/26; DL Jonathan Ledbetter 10/17; NT Rashard Lawrence 3/5

Reserve/COVID-19: DT Zach Allen; NT Corey Peters 33/51

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks, OLB/ILB Isaiah Simmons 59/100; OLB Markus Golden 43/73; OLB Devon Kennard 34/58; OLB Dennis Gardeck 18/31; ILB Zaven Collins 16/27; OLB Kylie Fitts 9/15; ILB Joe Walker 2/3

Did not play: OLB Victor Dimukeje. Inactive: ILB Tanner Vallejo. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner. Reserve/COVID-19: OLB Chandler Jones

Defensive backs: S Budda Baker, CB Byron Murphy Jr. 59/100; CB Marco Wilson, S Jalen Thompson 56/95; CB Robert Alford 41/69

Did not play: CB Antonio Hamilton; S Chris Banjo; S Deionte Thompson; S James Wiggins

SPECIAL TEAMS (23 snaps, 33 players)

LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Joe Walker, S Chris Banjo 16/70; K Matt Prater 15/65; RB Jonathan Ward, CB Antonio Hamilton 14/61; LB Kylie Fitts 13/57; S Deionte Thompson, S James Wiggins, LB Victor Dimukeje 12/52; TE Demetrius Harris 11/48; DT Leki Fotu, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer, LB Isaiah Simmons 8/35; G Josh Jones, G Justin Pugh, C Max Garcia, G Danny Isidora, G Sean Harlow 7/30; T D.J. Humphries 6/26; WR/RS Rondale Moore 4/17; S Jalen Thompson, CB Robert Alford 3/13; RB James Conner, TE Ross Travis, LB Jordan Hicks, S Budda Baker, DE J.J. Watt, DE Michael Dogbe, DL Jonathan Ledbetter 2/9; T Joshua Miles, CB Byron Murphy Jr. ¼