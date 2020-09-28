Week 3 Snap Counts: Eight Cardinals Play 100 Percent

The usual suspects were at the top of the snap count list coming out of the Cardinals game Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But there were some anomalies.

On offense, only three linemen played all 65 offensive snaps: left tackle D.J. Humphries; right tackle Kelvin Beachum; and center Lamont Gaillard.

For presently unknown reasons, left guard Justin Pugh played just 54 snaps, while right guard J.R. Sweezy played 61. Swing tackle/guard Justin Murray played 16 snaps, some of which were in “jumbo” packages.

With the Lions controlling the ball for 32:50 of possession in the game, the Cardinals' snaps were 17 fewer than the season opener and 12 less than in Week 2. Fewer offensive penalties also contributed to the lower number.

Defensively, four players participated in all 67 snaps: inside linebackers Jordan Hicks; inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell; outside linebacker Chandler Jones; and cornerback Patrick Peterson. Playing with a reported torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, safety Budda Baker missed just one snap.

The other safety spot took another hit when Chris Banjo exited the game with a hamstring injury after playing 18 snaps. In his place, Deionte Thompson played 37 and Curtis Riley 12.

Back on offense, it was notable that with wide receiver Christian Kirk was out because of a groin injury. KeeSean Johnson played 46 snaps and Andy Isabella 26 in his place. It appeared at times that quarterback Kyler Murray was forcing the ball to Johnson, who had two receptions on seven targets, while Isabella caught all four of his targets with two resulting in touchdowns.

There also appeared to be one error in the official NFL game book. Keep in mind that snaps don’t match up with plays because players receive credit for snaps on penalties that don’t become an official play. The Cardinals had 63 offensive plays and 65 snaps.

On a fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter, quarterback Chris Streveler entered the game and Kyler Murray exited. However, there was no play when tight end Dan Arnold was flagged for a false start.

Strangely, Murray was credited with playing all 65 snaps and Streveler was not listed, although in the substitution group in the game book, Streveler is listed as having played.

On special teams, running back Jonathan Ward, who was added to the roster Saturday from the practice squad, played 14 snaps.

Charting the Snaps:

OFFENSE (65)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; C Lamont Gaillard; RT Kelvin Beachum 65; RG J.R. Sweezy 61; LG Justin Pugh 54; T/G Justin Murray 16

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 61; Larry Fitzgerald 56; KeeSean Johnson 46; Andy Isabella 26; Trent Sherfield 1

Tight ends: Darrell Daniels 38; Dan Arnold 31

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 44; Chase Edmonds 21

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 65

DEFENSE (67)

Defensive linemen: NT Corey Peters 47; DT Jordan Phillips 42; DT Angelo Blackson 25; DT Zach Allen 17; NT Rashard Lawrence 15

Linebackers: ILBs De’Vondre Campbell, Jordan Hicks; OLB Chandler Jones 67; OLB Devon Kennard 40; OLB Haason Reddick 35; ILB Isaiah Simmons 10

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson 67; S Budda Baker 66; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 62; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 43; S Deionte Thompson 37; S Chris Banjo 18; S Curtis Riley 12

SPECIAL TEAMS (27)

LB Dennis Gardeck 23; LBs Ezekiel Turner, Kylie Fitts 22; LB Tanner Vallejo; S Charles Washington 16; S Deionte Thompson; RB Jonathan Ward; CB Kevin Peterson 14; WR Trent Sherfield 13; K Zane Gonzalez 9; TE Darrell Daniels; RB Chase Edmonds; S Curtis Riley 8; CB Patrick Peterson; LBs Jordan Hicks, De’Vondre Campbell; NT Corey Peters; DTs Jordan Phillips, DT Zach Allen 7; LB Haason Reddick; TE Jordan Thomas; P Andy Lee; LS Aaron Brewer 6; LB Isaiah Simmons 5; WR Andy Isabella; Ts D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum; Gs G Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy, Max Garcia; C Lamont Gaillard; T/G Justin Murray; T Josh Jones 4; Ss Budda Baker, Chris Banjo; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 1