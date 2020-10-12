Making your snaps count. That is usually the mantra in the NFL.

In the Cardinals’ 30-10 victory over the Jets Sunday, there might be no better example than outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck.

Not only did the special-teams standout lead the franchise with 21 snaps on those units Sunday, but with outside linebacker Chandler Jones out of the game and playing just 29 snaps after suffering a biceps injury in the second quarter, Gardeck added the first defensive snaps of his career to his resume.

It was only 10, but they resulted in two sacks for 17 yards in losses, two tackles for loss in the running game, plus two quarterback hits.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Gardeck is “a phenomenal story ... he’s amazing to watch.”

Jones’ loss also added to Kylie Fitts’ snap totals. After totaling 24 in the first four games of the season, he had 34 against the Jets and had three tackles (two solo).

Safety Budda Baker returned after missing one game while recovering from thumb surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament and played all 69 defensive snaps, as did cornerback Patrick Peterson and inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Jordan Hicks. Safety Deionte Thompson played all but one snap and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick missed only three.

For the second consecutive week, defensive tackle Zach Allen played the most of any at the position with 44.

Offensively, with guards Justin Pugh and J.R. Sweezy missing time, Justin Murray played 38 snaps and Max Garcia 17.

Murray started 12 games at right tackle last season, but also began working at guard in training camp. Kingsbury said Monday that Murray “has found a home inside.”

At tight end, Darrell Daniels played 50 of 75 snaps, which included a career-high 31-yard fourth-down reception, while Dan Arnold had only 27.

The productivity of running back Chase Edmonds is also noteworthy. He played 34 snaps, while starter Kenyan Drake had 50. Might that began to change? Rookie Jonathan Ward also had his first offensive snaps of the season with three, while Eno Benjamin was a healthy scratch on the inactives list for the fifth consecutive week.

Charting the Snaps:

OFFENSE (75)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; RT Kelvin Beachum; C Mason Cole 75; LG Justin Pugh 59; G Justin Murray 38; RG J.R. Sweezy 37; G Max Garcia 17

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 65; Larry Fitzgerald 60; Christian Kirk 44; Andy Isabella 23; Trent Sherfield 9; KeeSean Johnson 5

Tight ends: Darrell Daniels 50; Dan Arnold 27; Evan Baylis 4

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 50; Chase Edmonds 34; Jonathan Ward 3

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 75

DEFENSE (69)

Defensive linemen: DT Zach Allen 44; NT Corey Peters 37; DT Jordan Phillips 32; DT Angelo Blackson 26; DT Leki Fotu 19; NT Rashard Lawrence 17

Linebackers: ILBs De’Vondre Campbell; Jordan Hicks 69; OLBs Haason Reddick; Kylie Fitts 34; OLB Chandler Jones 29; ILB Isaiah Simmons 13; OLB Dennis Gardeck 10

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson; Budda Baker 69; S Deionte Thompson 68; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 65; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 54; CB Kevin Peterson 1

SPECIAL TEAMS (25)

LB Dennis Gardeck 21; LB Ezekiel Turner 18; LB Tanner Vallejo; S Charles Washington 16; WR Trent Sherfield 13; LB Kylie Fitts; RB Jonathan Ward; S Curtis Riley 12; CB Kevin Peterson 11; LB Isaiah Simmons; K Zane Gonzalez 10; TE Evan Baylis 9; P Andy Lee; LS Aaron Brewer 8; WR Christian Kirk; LB Haason Reddick 6; CB Patrick Peterson; LBs De’Vondre Campbell; Jordan Hicks; S Budda Baker; NT Corey Peters; DTs Zach Allen; Jordan Phillips 5; Ts Kelvin Beachum; D.J. Humphries; Gs Justin Pugh; Justin Murray; Max Garcia; TE Dan Arnold; WR Andy Isabella; DT Leki Fotu; C Lamont Gaillard 4; TE Darrell Daniels; G J.R. Sweezy; RB Chase Edmonds; S Deionte Thompson 3; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 2; C Mason Cole; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 1