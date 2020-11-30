Devon Kennard, Byron Murphy Jr. Play Less in Week 12

The Arizona Cardinals were ebullient when outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. returned from the COVID-19 reserve list prior to the Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills.

However, each player has seen a reduction in snap counts over the last three games, which has especially been the case with Kennard. In the two games prior to being unavailable in Week 9 against Miami, Kennard played 61 in Week 6 and 57 in Week 7.

In the last three games, he has played 11, 19 and then only 11 again Sunday against New England. A large part of that has been the addition of outside linebacker Markus Golden. In the game Kennard missed, Golden played 34 snaps in his Cardinals second debut. In the last three games, he has played 57, 52 and 37 against the Patriots.

Murphy, meanwhile, played 66 snaps in his first game back on the field, but 39 and only 20 Sunday. The latter was largely because the Cardinals didn’t employ multiple defensive backs often because of the Patriots’ penchant for running.

Also notable from Sunday were the 42 snaps played by defensive tackle Zach Allen, who was activated from reserve/injured Saturday, along with the 42 snaps played by defensive line newcomers Domata Peko Sr. (33) and practice-squad standard elevation Stacy McGee (9).

CHARTING THE SNAPS:

OFFENSE (74)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; RT Kelvin Beachum; C Mason Cole; RG J.R. Sweezy 74; LG Justin Pugh 66; T Josh Jones 8; G Max Garcia 8

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 72; Christian Kirk 64; Andy Isabella 41; KeeSean Johnson 9

Tight ends: Maxx Williams 53; Dan Arnold 27; Evan Baylis 22

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 41; Chase Edmonds 33

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 74

DEFENSE (53)

Defensive linemen: DTs Zach Allen 42, Angelo Blackson 39; NT Domata Peko Sr. 33; DTs Trevon Coley 21, Michael Dogbe 12; NT Stacy McGee 9

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 53; ILB De’Vondre Campbell, OLB Haason Reddick 51; OLB Markus Golden 37; ILB Isaiah Simmons 16; OLB Devon Kennard 11; OLB Kylie Fitts 8; OLB Dennis Gardeck 2

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson, S Budda Baker 52; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 42; S Chris Banjo 22; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 20; CB Johnathan Joseph 10

SPECIAL TEAMS (22)

LB Dennis Gardeck 18; LBs Kylie Fitts, Ezekiel Turner 17; S Chris Banjo 15; RB D.J. Foster; CB Jace Whittaker 13; RB Jonathan Ward 10; TE Evan Baylis; S Charles Washington 9; K Zane Gonzalez 8; CB Byron Murphy Jr.; P Andy Lee; LS Aaron Brewer 7; LBs Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Vallejo 6; LBs Jordan Hicks, De’Vondre Campbell; CB Patrick Peterson; DT Angelo Blackson; NT Domata Peko Sr. 5; Ts Kelvin Beachum, D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones; Gs Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy, Max Garcia; C Lamont Gaillard; TEs Dan Arnold, Maxx Williams; RB/KOR Chase Edmonds; DT Trevon Coley 4; PR Christian Kirk; WR Andy Isabella 3; CB Jonathan Joseph 2; LB Haason Reddick; S Budda Baker; DT Zach Allen 1