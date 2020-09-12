Sunday Won't Only Be About Football in the NFL

Thirteen games will be played in the NFL Sunday and two Monday, and to be sure, much of the talk won’t be about football.

It will largely center around the likely wide-ranging actions carried out by players amid the social justice platform they enjoy.

Prior to the start of Thursday night’s game between Kansas City and Houston, and after the playing of the national anthem, players from both teams joined arms in a “moment of unity.”

Yet, in this increasingly divided country, even that was met with some apparent boos from the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium, which was filled to 22 percent capacity.

Said Texans defensive end J.J. Watt afterward, “The moment of unity I personally thought was good. I mean the booing during that moment was unfortunate. I don’t fully understand that. There was no flag involved. There was nothing involved other than two teams coming together to show unity.”

It has many players trying to figure out what is best at this time. The original intent of kneeling for the anthem was to bring attention to social justice issues. The attention is now there, which has led to much soul-searching.

Consider that the national anthem and the Black hymnal "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be played before all games. The end zones will have two messages, “It Takes All of Us,” and “End Racism.”

Beginning this week, all players have the option to wear their personal choice of helmet decals with social justice related messages or the name of a victim of systemic racism. Players can wear the decals for the first game or can choose to keep them on their helmets for the entire season. Coaches also have the option to participate with a patch on their hats.

Minnesota Vikings players will wear T-shirts during pregame warmups with “Be the Change” on the front and the names of 200 individuals who have been killed by acts of racism or police brutality on the back. Players may also wear NFLPA and player-created Nike warmup T-shirts with the phrase, “An injustice to one is an injustice to all of US.”

All of this led to Miami Dolphins' players announcing their decision Thursday to remain in the locker room for both pregame songs prior to their game Sunday against the Patriots.

The team also produced an emphatic video with numerous players each verbalizing a line.

Here are the eye-opening words:

“Is it authentic? That’s the mystery. Or is it just another symbolic victory? Now there’s two anthems. Do we kneel? Do we stand? If we could just right our wrongs we wouldn’t need two songs. We don’t need another publicity parade. So we’ll just stay inside until it’s time to play the game. Whatever happened to the funds that were promised? All of a sudden, we’ve got a glass pocket. The bottom line should not be the net profit. You can’t open your heart when it’s controlled by your wallet. Decals and patches, fireworks and trumpets, we’re not puppets. Don’t publicize false budgets. Ask the pundits and we shouldn’t have a say. If you speak up for change, then I’ll shut up and play. If we remain silent, that would just be selfish. Since they don’t have a voice, we’re speaking up for the helpless. It’s not enough to act like you care for the troops. Millions get paid for patriotism. You get paid to salute. “'Lift Every Voice and Sing' is just a way to save face. Lose the mask and stop hiding the real game face. So if my dad was a solider but the cops killed my brother, do I stand for one anthem and then kneel for another? This attempt to unify only creates more divide. So we’ll skip this song and dance, and as a team we’ll stay inside. We need changed hearts, not just a response to pressure. Enough. No more fluff and empty gestures. We need owners with influence and pockets bigger than ours to call up officials and flex political power. “When education is not determined by where we reside, and we have the means to purchase what the doctor prescribed and you fight for prison reform and innocent lives, and you repair the communities that were tossed to the side, and you admit you gained from it and you swallowed your pride, and when greed is not the compass but love is the guide and when the courts don’t punish skin color but punish the crime, until then we’ll just skip the long production and stay inside. For centuries, we’ve been trying to make you aware. Either you’re in denial or just simply don’t really care. It’s not a black, white thing. Or a left, right thing. Let’s clean the whole bird and stop arguing about which wing.”

Following a pause, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, wearing a “Vote” t-shirt, says, “Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they answered all your questions. We’ll just stay inside.”

Thursday, Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor kneeled during the anthem, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes stood. He heard some pushback from that decision.

He said, “I'm going do whatever I believe and what I believe is right and I'm going to do whatever I can to fight for equality for all people. I'm going to continue that fight and I'm not worried about people and how they're going to do negative stuff back to me. I'm worried about doing what's right for humanity and making sure that all people feel equal. It has become something where it's whether or not you're going to kneel instead of what the reason why the kneeling began in the beginning, which was social injustice and police brutality.

“And I feel that's been the biggest thing: It's not necessarily the gesture, but we're trying to fix something, we're trying to make it where it's equal, everybody feels safe, everybody feels secure, everybody can go about living their lives and they really, truly care about the person next to him. Every single time you get interviewed or you go out and you're in public, people are asking, 'Are you going to kneel, are you not going to kneel?' They're not asking about the actual injustices that you're trying to fix and what you're trying to help the community with."

On NBC Thursday night, analyst Tony Dungy said, “I hope we don’t get hung up and focused on who’s standing, who’s kneeling, who’s in the locker room, who isn’t. Because that’s not the issue. I remember in 1968 after (olympians) Tommie Smith and John Carlos (raised fists) at the Olympics. I was a young boy, I asked my dad about standing for the national anthem. My dad was a World War II vet and he told me, ‘Do what is in your heart, do what you believe in, but more than that, do something to make the situation better.’ That’s where we are right now and what we should be all about. Four years ago, on this show, we went down to Miami. Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas were in Miami — they’re now playing for Houston — they were two of the first players to kneel for the national anthem. I talked to them about that, and they said they got a lot of negatives, but they did things. They started these ride-alongs, got the police together with the kids in the community, had town hall meetings, they were active, and they did things to make the situation better. That’s where we need to be.”

He added, “I’m really proud of these guys for standing together, speaking up and using their voice. For 13 years, I was a head coach and my first talk to my team every year was always that we want to win a Super Bowl. That’s why we’re here, but more than that, we need to make our community a better place to live. If we’re going to applaud them for going to Boys & Girls Clubs, if we’re going to applaud them for donating to charities, we’ve got to applaud them for using their voice to speak up for those that don’t have a voice. I think it’s been fantastic and I’m really proud of our players.

“This isn’t about the flag. It is not about black and white. It is about making our country a better place to live.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had previously said he would kneel. Now, Mayfield retracted those words, announcing he plans to stand. In his words, “After watching Thursday’s game and also watching the Dolphins players’ video, it shows that it is not about who is standing or who is kneeling for the anthem. But instead, coming together and taking action to create real change. Also after reading many letters and messages over the past few weeks, I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution towards our country’s problems at hand. With that being said, I am choosing to stand for both anthems to show respect, love, and unity to everybody involved.

“I will respect all of my teammates no matter their decision. We have had meaningful discussions on what true change looks like and that change takes all of us being together. My heart is even more passionate than it was months ago, due to the fact that we are not close to being where our country needs to be. I love this country, but these challenges and adversity are an opportunity for much needed change for issues that have been going on far too long. It is going to come down to how we handle adversity and taking advantage of our opportunities.

“I am posting this now so it is not a discussion on game day. And so the discussion can continue to be about how to better our country, instead of divide us. Our team is ready to fight for our goals both on and off the field.”

While Cardinals players were mute this week on what they will do as a team Sunday, at least 11 players will wear decals on their helmets:

"Stop Hate" is being worn by running back Kenyan Drake and defensive tackles Rashard Lawrence and Zach Allen.

"End Racism" by quarterback Kyler Murray and nose tackle Corey Peters.

"It Takes All of Us" by wide receiver Andy Isabella and linebacker Devon Kennard.

Those with names on the decal are quarterback Brett Hundley, wearing "George Floyd;" tackle Kelvin Beachum, "Breonna Taylor;" wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, "Denmark Vesey;" and kicker Zane Gonzalez, "Vanessa Guillen."

As the Cardinals were departing for San Francisco, Hopkins wore a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

WR DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals

Explaining why it was important to remember Taylor, a Louisville woman shot and killed while sleeping by police executing a no-knock warrant, Beachum said, “I've got two daughters at home. I have a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old at home. And to know that it's a Black female that is getting murdered and asleep, I find that troubling. And I find it troubling that there has been no justice at this point. And I'm not talking about justice and somebody being put in a penitentiary.

“Just somebody being held accountable at this point in time. I find Breonna Taylor and her name to be something of value and the fact that we devalue African American females in this day and time, I just felt that it was necessary to be able to bring attention to her name and to other Black females across the world right now.”

Beachum also made clear he has always used his platform and that it’s not just because of what’s happened in the last three-plus months.

“You can go back and look at my track record from high school,” he said. “I've been doing things of this nature for a long time. This is not anything new. This is not something that I consider something of a bandwagon type of mindset that now that everybody's talking about it, I want to jump on this bandwagon. I've been doing this work and talking about these issues for a long time. It's been amplified because I'm on this platform and have this platform, but this has been something I've been doing for a long time.”