Perhaps this wasn't the contract extension most were waiting for in Arizona.

After a whirlwind of news, statements and speculation, the Arizona Cardinals have finally announced a contract extension for a key member of the organization.

In fact, the Cardinals were so nice they did it twice.

No, quarterback Kyler Murray didn't just become one of the highest-paid passers in the NFL. Rather, the Cardinals announced the contract extensions of general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday. Both are now under contract through the 2027 season.

This of course came just one day after Keim and Kingsbury spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine, facing a barrage of questions surrounding Murray's situation after a fiasco that has undoubtedly spilled too far into the public eye.

Never mind the future of Murray with the Cardinals; debates have raged on whether Kingsbury and/or Keim should move forward with the team.

Now, with the world of football already keeping tabs on Arizona, the team once again dominated the landscape of social media.

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals Extending Keim, Kingsbury

What can't be overlooked is that Erik Burkhardt represents both Murray and Kingsbury. This makes Tuesday's press conference especially interesting considering Kingsbury knew a deal was very close to being done, if not simply requiring a swing of the pen to conclude it.