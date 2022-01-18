Social Media Unleashes on Murray, Kingsbury, Cardinals After Brutal Loss

The world of Twitter takes no prisoners when it comes to the NFL playoffs, and the Arizona Cardinals found that out the hard way on Monday night.

The Arizona Cardinals' 2021 season came to a crashing end on Monday night in a 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the opening round of the postseason.

Despite the Cardinals losing four of their last five games to end the season, there was genuine optimism surrounding the team heading into their first playoff game since 2015.

All week, we heard from prominent figures such as head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray on how the Cardinals were ready to embrace the spotlight.

The wide array of players with injuries, ranging from running back James Conner to superstar defensive end J.J. Watt, all seemingly did whatever they could in order to provide their services heading into Monday Night Football.

It was a game where, as AllCardinals' Howard Balzer alluded to, the gang was once again together, just in time to save the day for Arizona.

However, the Rams quickly did away with any hope the Red Sea had of moving on to the divisional round, effectively dominating the game from the first snap in the victory.

The Cardinals, starting off the season 7-0, crumbled under the pressure that surrounds the postseason.

Serious conversations will need to be had moving into the offseason in order to solve whatever obstacles the Cardinals deem worthy of debating.

Arizona now enters the long, dreaded part of the year where football won't be played again until August in the preseason.

That will give fans plenty of time to decide whether or not their immediate hot takes and opinions were legitimate or simply reactionary.

As a head coach, you're sure to see your name in the bright lights of social media for better or worse.

And, of course, Murray found himself on the end of many jokes as well.

But, you win and lose as a team. You also are thrown to the social media wolves as a team.