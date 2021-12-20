Social Media Unloads on Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury Following Loss to Lions

Social media pulls no punches when commentating on the job Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has done as of late.

Just weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals were playing some of the best football in the league.

Quarterback Kyler Murray led MVP conversations, while it felt as if the Cardinals weren't truly getting Super Bowl respect despite having the best record in the NFL.

Oh, how quickly things can turn.

Arizona, once appearing to be a shoe-in for the NFC West division title, now find themselves a Rams win against the Seahawks away from being tied for the division lead with three games left in the season.

The Cardinals play two tough games next, welcoming the Colts at home on Christmas Day prior to hitting the road to face the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has come under fire for his team's recent performance. It likely doesn't help that the Cardinals may be experiencing deja vu after a 2020 season where Arizona collapsed at the end of the season and failed to make the playoffs.

Murray isn't willing to accept that fate.

"Not at all," Murray said when asked if this feels similar to 2020. "We're still 10-and-4, still in first place. This is nowhere near where we were last year, and we're not going to allow it to be."

However, on both a local and national level, Kingsbury continues to receive criticism for Arizona's drop in play.

Social Media Sounds Off

Kingsbury and Co. will get back to work in a short week to face the Colts on Saturday evening at State Farm Stadium.