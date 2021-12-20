Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Social Media Unloads on Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury

    Social media pulls no punches when commentating on the job Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has done as of late.
    Author:

    Just weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals were playing some of the best football in the league. 

    Quarterback Kyler Murray led MVP conversations, while it felt as if the Cardinals weren't truly getting Super Bowl respect despite having the best record in the NFL.

    Oh, how quickly things can turn. 

    Arizona, once appearing to be a shoe-in for the NFC West division title, now find themselves a Rams win against the Seahawks away from being tied for the division lead with three games left in the season.

    The Cardinals play two tough games next, welcoming the Colts at home on Christmas Day prior to hitting the road to face the Dallas Cowboys. 

    Read More

    Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has come under fire for his team's recent performance. It likely doesn't help that the Cardinals may be experiencing deja vu after a 2020 season where Arizona collapsed at the end of the season and failed to make the playoffs. 

    Murray isn't willing to accept that fate.

    "Not at all," Murray said when asked if this feels similar to 2020. "We're still 10-and-4, still in first place. This is nowhere near where we were last year, and we're not going to allow it to be."

    However, on both a local and national level, Kingsbury continues to receive criticism for Arizona's drop in play.

    Social Media Sounds Off

    Kingsbury and Co. will get back to work in a short week to face the Colts on Saturday evening at State Farm Stadium.

    © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Social Media Unloads on Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury Following Loss to Lions

    1 minute ago
    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins looks on during rookie minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts: Zaven Collins Disappears

    2 hours ago
    © David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Notable Numbers in Cardinals Loss to Lions

    4 hours ago
    © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
    Game Day

    Cardinals Hope 'Inexcusable' Performance Against Lions Becomes Wake-Up Call

    19 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
    Game Day

    My Take: The Cardinals are Not a Playoff Team

    16 hours ago
    © David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Cardinals Drop First Road Game of Season to Lions

    22 hours ago
    © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    Game Day

    Edmonds Returns for Cardinals; Ertz, Pugh and Conner Active

    Dec 19, 2021
    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Pregame Notes: Cardinals' Hopkins Reportedly Could Return During Playoffs

    Dec 19, 2021