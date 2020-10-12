SI.com
AllCardinals
Solutions for Cardinals Penalty Struggles Start at Practice

Alex Weiner

After Sunday’s slate of NFL action, the Arizona Cardinals sit on top of a dubious category.

They are tied for the NFL lead in flags this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, committing 8.4 penalties per week. No other team has been called for more than 7.6 on average.

On Sunday, the Cardinals left MetLife Stadium with a 30-10 win over the New York Jets. It was a game in which Arizona had huge highlight plays from quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins to go with tough defensive stops. However, there were also 10 penalties assessed for 59 yards.

"We felt like we were a little sloppy at times with penalties and stuff like that," Murray said. "We have some things we need to clean up, but I thought overall it was a decent day."

Week 5 was the second time this year they had double-digit flags. Twenty different Cardinals have been called for a penalty this year, with the offense responsible for most of them.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk said that his team can reach a new level on offense if it does not dig itself into those holes.

"That's the one area that I think we can clean up is, just the little mistakes, the holding calls, the offsides, illegal man downfield, just little things like that," Kirk said. "If we eliminate those, we're hard to stop."

When asked why the penalty problem has been so prevalent, head coach Kliff Kingsbury pointed to his team’s preparation.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks on during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

"We just have to practice better," Kingsbury said. "In the wins, we've had more penalties than in the losses, which is a little unique, but we have to practice penalty-free and practice cleaner. That'll translate to the games right now. I think we're letting stuff go on the practice field and expecting to get cleaned up on Sundays. And that's not how it works."

Attention to detail has been a theme of the Cardinals plan since they fell to 2-2. Penalties are part of that. Along with turnovers, they put Arizona in difficult positions in their Week 3 loss to Detroit.

The schedule is about to get more difficult, as five of Arizona's next seven opponents are .500 or better and four of the next six have four or more wins. These are games in which Arizona cannot afford to play behind the eight-ball. 

The Cardinals have an extra day this week to prepare for their Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps Kingsbury’s idea of monitoring penalties more in practice could lead to a cleaner effort starting in Week 6. 

