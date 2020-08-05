First in a series of Cardinals' unit analysis as on-field training camp work approaches.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Coordinator Jeff Rodgers is leading a solid group, led by kicker Zane Gonzalez and punter Andy Lee.

There is no other placekicker on the roster, with punter Ryan Winslow as nominal competition for Lee, who turns 38 on Aug. 11 and is entering his 16th NFL season.

Last season, Lee averaged 47.8 yards-per-punt, second-best in the league, and his 41.2 net yardage was middle of the road. Put in perspective, however, he was a one-yard average away from fourth in the league. Lee dropped 21 of his 61 punts inside the 20 and had just four touchbacks.

The Cardinals hope Gonzalez doesn’t have 35 field-goal attempts (he made 31) in 2020, especially the chip shots. The team’s offensive woes in the red zone resulted in Gonzalez hitting 21 field goals when the line of scrimmage was inside the 20-yard-line. On 10, the LOS was at, or inside, the 5-yard line.

Aaron Brewer is back as the long snapper. Also returning are the organization's five leading tacklers on coverage teams, led by linebacker Dennis Gardeck, safety Chris Banjo, wide receiver Trent Sherfield, linebacker Ezekiel Turner and safety Charles Washington.

A huge question mark lingers over the kick returners following the departure of unrestricted free agent wide receiver Pharoh Cooper. He was solid, but not outstanding, and Rodgers won’t have a lot of time in practice this summer to decide on the replacements.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk returned seven punts for a 5.6-yard average in 2019 and just 3.2 on six of those thanks to one 20-yard return. Kirk has volunteered to do that duty with the question being whether coaches want to subject him to that responsibility, potentially affecting his production in the passing game. There might be no other choice.

Of the five players that returned kickoffs last season, only two are back: wide receivers Andy Isabella (five-21.0) and Sherfield (one-15.0). Of course, those returns have been almost eliminated from the NFL game. In 2019, the Cardinals returned just 36 of 90 kickoffs for a 23.7-yard average, which was 30th in the NFL.

During a videoconference Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, "We'll have to see how the young backs look bringing it back. But we have some guys. Johnnie Dixon's a guy, Chase Edmonds a guy, some different guys that we feel like can can be options back there. But until we get back there, we won't really know. I love what Coach Rodgers has done in all phases. He'll have a good plan. So I'm kind of excited to see how that battle shakes out myself."

Next up: Secondary