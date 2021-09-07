The state of Arizona has legalized sports gambling, and a number of companies are giving free money away if you sign up early.

The time has finally arrived, as we are just two days removed from the full implementation of sports betting in the state of Arizona. Thursday, Sept. 9 will be the first day Arizonans are able to legally place bets on sporting events, just in time for the start of the NFL regular season.

With its arrival comes plenty of companies looking to infiltrate the fresh market and gather the eyes and app downloads of whoever gets the itch to throw a few dollars down on their favorite team.

Those companies use the term "free money" to draw users into using their services, but as you'll read, there are rules for that free cash in your hands.

*Remember, these are only good if you sign up prior to Thursday.*

Sports Betting Promotions Currently Running in Arizona

BetMGM: By far the most advertised, MGM has utilized their hefty budget to drive home their main benefit of signing up before Thursday. The app will deposit $200 in free money into your account on that date. The $200 must be used within seven days before they expire, and they will be split into four respective $50 bets.

DraftKings: DK is offering $150 to new users for signing up early. The company is also offering new players an instant 200-1 odds bonus on any college football matchup or NFL Week 1 game that will see another $200 inserted into your account with just a $1 bet. Also, for those who deposit money on Sept. 9, DraftKings also offers the Bucs as a 73-point underdog to cover against the Cowboys with a $50 max bet, according to SaturdayDownSouth.

FanDuel: FD will throw new users up to $100 in free credits when signing up early. The $100 is split into two: $75 in a sportsbook bet and $25 into a DFS credit. Like every other sportsbook, the issued money is non-withdrawable and must be used within seven days.

Caesars: This promotion is actually one of the more interesting ones. Caesars is offering a "free" $100 bonus to early signees and $1 for every point/run scored scored by the following teams over the weekend: Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona State Sun Devils, Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona Cardinals. However, this can be activated by wagering $10 of your own money.

Be sure to visit each site and determine what is right for you. These sportsbooks are all-in on getting as many people as possible, and while some promotions are legitimate, make sure to read the terms and conditions to understand what you are getting into.

ActionNetwork did a great piece on all of the Arizona sports betting promos and breaking them down more extensively.

While sports betting nears its opening in the state, please remember to be smart.

The National Council on Problem Gambling operates the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network (1-800-522-4700). The network is a single national access point to local resources for those seeking help for a gambling problem.