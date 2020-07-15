Editor's Note: The story earlier this week about Ottis Anderson opened the memory bank from a time many years ago ...

It happened almost 41 years ago, but it still feels like it was yesterday.

It was Sept. 2, 1979, and the St. Louis Football Cardinals (that’s what they were called in the Gateway City because of the baseball team with the same name) were playing the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener.

Four months earlier, the Cardinals had surprised draft observers when they selected Miami (Fla.) running back Ottis Jerome (yes, O.J.) Anderson with the eighth pick in the first round, when most expected the selection to be running back Charles Alexander of LSU after the Cincinnati Bengals passed on him with the third overall selection and instead grabbed Washington State quarterback Jack Thompson, dubbed then the “Throwin’ Samoan.”

The Bengals ended up taking Alexander with the 12th choice in the round, one slot before the then-San Diego Chargers selected future Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow out of Miami (Fla.).

One aside: Perhaps not sure about Anderson, the Cardinals selcted running back Theotis Brown out of UCLA in the second round with the 35th overall pick in the draft. Anderson wore No. 32 and Brown 33, but the latter did little because of Anderson's success and left the team for Seattle during the 1981 season.

However, the two were close and did a classic radio show together — The Ottis and Theotis Show — on KMOX Radio.

But, back to the draft. Anderson was somewhat off the radar, despite rushing for 1,266 yards during his senior season. The Hurricanes were 5-6 that year and Anderson had just 782 yards in his junior year.

However, with some players, there is simply a gut feeling and that was the case when I saw Anderson on the practice field for the first time that summer. He had a presence and you just knew he could play.

That was evident on that early September afternoon. The Cowboys never knew what hit them. Anderson went through and around their defense (running out of his shoe twice), exploding for 193 yards, then the second-most rushing yards in a rookie debut, just one yard behind Alan Ameche of the Baltimore Colts in 1955.

The big moment came late in the fourth quarter when Anderson blasted through the left side of the line and raced 76 yards untouched for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 21-19 lead. The capacity of the filled Busch Stadium was slightly above 51,000, but the roar of the crowd made it sound like twice that many. They lost 22-21 on a Rafael Septien field goal, but Anderson’s mark was made.

Afterward, Cowboys defensive end Harvey Martin asked reporters how many yards Anderson had gained and said, “Over a hundred?” When told it was 193, he said, “He almost got 200 yards by himself?” Yes, he did.

Head coach Tom Landry said, “He’s going to be a star. He’s gonna gain lots of yards this season. He can outrun all of us. He proved that today.”

Anderson finished the season with 1,605 yards, nine 100-yard games and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Now, 34 years after being traded to the N.Y. Giants during the 1986 season, Anderson still leads the Cardinals franchise in seven rushing categories. His 7,999 yards is 3,350 yards more than running back Stump Mitchell, who is second all-time. He had at least 1,000 yards in five of his first six seasons and the miss was in the strike-shortened 1982 season when he had 587 in the eight games he played.

Anderson still has the four best and five of the seven best yardage seasons in franchise history.

After joining the Giants, he was the Super Bowl XXV MVP and for his career, totaled 10,273 yards with 81 touchdowns and added 3,062 yards on 376 receptions.

Admittedly, it is debatable whether Anderson is Hall of Fame worthy. While he is one of 31 running backs with at least 10,000 yards, 10 that are eligible, including Anderson, are not only in the Hall but they have never been a semifinalist (top 25).

They are Fred Taylor, 11,695; Corey Dillon, 11,241; Warrick Dunn, 10,967; Ricky Watters, 10,643; Jamal Lewis, 10,607; Thomas Jones, 10,591; Tiki Barber, 10,449; Eddie George, 10,441; Anderson, 10,273; Ricky Williams, 10,009.

However, there is no doubt that Anderson should be a candidate for the team’s Ring of Honor. Hall of Fame tight Jackie Smith should be honored before Anderson, but that’s a story for another day.

Of the 18 people so honored by the franchise, six are not in the Hall of Fame and two (Roy Green and Jim Hart) played their careers in St. Louis, like Smith and Anderson. Green did finish his career with three seasons in Arizona and then two in Philadelphia, but played his first nine in St. Louis. Smith is the only Hall of Famer that had his primary contribution with the franchise who is not in the Ring of Honor.

Last season, quarterback Carson Palmer became the latest honoree and he went in just one year after his retirement and played five seasons with the club.

Following is a list of the 18 with non-Hall of Famers in italics:

Charles W. Bidwill Sr. (owner), Jimmy Conzelman (coach), tackle Dan Dierdorf, running back John “Paddy” Driscoll, running back/defensive back Marshall Goldberg, wide receiver Roy Green, quarterback Jim Hart, cornerback Dick “Night Train” Lane, running back Ollie Matson, running back Ernie Nevers, quasrterback Carson Palmer, safety Pat Tillman, running back Charley Trippi, quarterback Kurt Warner, cornerback Roger Wehrli, cornerback Aeneas Williams, safety Adrian Wilson; safety Larry Wilson.

It’s time for Anderson and Smith to join that group.