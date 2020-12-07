Murray Believes Stalled Offense 'Just Who We Are Right Now'

After earning the distinction as the NFL's "No. 1 offense" with 419 yards per game through Week 8 of the 2020 season, the Arizona Cardinals three-point loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 kick-started a downward spiral that has continued in the four games since.

In the last five weeks, the Cardinals have claimed just one victory — and that game would have been a loss if not for a late-game miracle 52-yard Hail Mary completion from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins over three defenders to defeat the Buffalo Bills. At the beginning of the current stretch, Arizona's offense maintained its league-leading pace, but it has since faltered en route to a three-game losing streak.

Broadly, the Cardinals put up 442 yards against the Dolphins, 453 on the Bills, 314 on the Seattle Seahawks, 298 on the New England Patriots and 232 on the Los Angeles Rams, their worst showing of the season.

"We do not feel like a 6-6 ball club," cornerback Patrick Peterson said Sunday. "But we are. We are what we are. We just have to find a way — we got four games left in this season — to win those ballgames.

Twenty-eight games into the tenure of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, there has been a clear elevation in the floor of the franchise. Last year, the team finished with a paltry 5-10-1 record. Now, the majority consensus is that the organization should be in the playoffs. While that is a sign of growth, the discouragement stems from the apparent offensive regression entering the final four-game stretch of the second year with Kingsbury at the helm.

"Offensively, I think that first half of the season it was kind of effortless," Murray said Sunday. "We were moving the ball, having fun, playing fast . . . We've lost [four of the last five], we've been in those games. And I think it's just we've got to find a way to execute when we have to. We haven't done that. I think that's honestly the difference. In the NFL there's going to be one-score games and whoever usually finds a way to make that one play when it's crucial, when it's crunch time, they usually win the game."

With just four games remaining in the season and Arizona sitting at an even 6-6 and just outside the NFC wild-card, after being replaced by the Minnesota Vikings, there appears to be more questions than answers.

"I'd say we're still looking for [our identity]," Kingsbury said Monday. "I thought (the) first half of the season (we) had done some good things and played in rhythm and had some real positive moments. Started the Thursday night game in Seattle, didn't think we executed great. Had our chances in New England there, first half, to get it rolling and got stopped during that fourth down. And then this week, I just felt like (the offense) wasn't clicking much at all in that first half. It's a combination of things, starting with me. Knowing that we can call it better, execute better. We've got to figure out some things this week."

The lingering questions remain with the players, too. Why exactly the offense has stalled in recent weeks is a question that produces no concrete answers.

"I think that's just something that we're still ironing out," left tackle D.J. Humphries said Sunday. "Having those bread and butters and having different bread and butters versus different looks and understanding when things change, how we're supposed to do stuff. I think that's just everyone getting on the same page and being able to roll it and have an identity of who we are."

The overwhelming theme from the players is developing more consistency across the board and executing the game plan. Humphries said the team has taken practices with the utmost seriousness and that they prepare effectively, but the translation to game day has been lacking.

"I just think we've got to find a way to win," Murray said. "We've been in every single game, pretty much, that we've lost. We've been in those games and have had chances to win. Little mistakes here and there, turnovers — whether penalties, stuff like that — not playing complementary football. That gets you beat. And I think that's kind of just who we are right now. We're just not finding a way."

Added Humphries: "Knowing all the tools that we have, we've just got to find a way to win these games and get stuff going as an offense . . . We've just got to put all the pieces together as a unit and get it done. I don't think there's really a science to it or anything like that. It's just us locking in and getting our job done."

From the defensive perspective, Peterson said the recipe for the Cardinals' success is not overcomplicating what was working at the season's onset.

"We've just got to go back to the drawing board, find a way to gut out wins and find a way to do a better job of executing," he said Sunday. "Just got to fall back on the basics and just get back to doing what we do well. And that's simple defenses, offenses, doing what they need to do up and down the field.

"Now we're on a three-game losing streak and we've got to find a way to get out of that funk. We've got four games left for us to lay it all on the line. This is going to really show how important the game is to the guys on this team. I'm excited to see how guys are going to bounce back. I know guys are going to respond. Now we just have to go out there and execute the game plan to our full potential."