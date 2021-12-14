Standings Check-In: Cardinals in Tight Race for No. 1 Seed in NFC

The Arizona Cardinals are one of three 10-3 teams in the NFC after Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Arizona Cardinals lost the No. 1 seed to the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 8. They got it back on the road one week later.

Arizona lost it again following a home loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Again, they got it back on the road soon after.

On Monday, the Cardinals fell to the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium 30-23 and no longer possess the top seed in the conference.

This points out two things: The Cardinals are reeling at home, and the race to the top of the NFC is as close as they come.

Three teams are 10-3 after Monday night: The Cardinals, Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s all in front of us right now," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Monday. "The great thing about tonight is it was that atmosphere that you need and you want as a competitor. This was a big-time football game against a great team. They got the best of us tonight, but I know the guys in the locker room. We’ll be back for sure.”

Green Bay has the best conference record at 8-2, propelling it to the coveted top slot for the time being. Only one team gets a bye in each conference come playoff time.

The Bucs own the No. 2 spot as they lead Arizona in point differential 113-112. The Packers have just 56 net points.

With four games remaining, the Cardinals have some tough matchups left:

Opponent Date @ Detroit Lions Dec. 19 Vs. Indianapolis Colts Dec. 25 @ Dallas Cowboys Jan. 2 Vs. Seattle Seahawks Jan. 9

"Every game is going to be crucial moving forward and we understand that and we’ve got some tough ones," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "So, we’ve got to flush this one. We’ve got six days before Detroit. We’ve got to get ready.”

The Colts have won four of five games and are fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC.

The Cowboys are 9-4 and in first place in the NFC East.

Green Bay takes on the 8-5 Baltimore Ravens next, who may not have 2019 MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson due to an ankle sprain.

Opponent Date @ Baltimore Ravens Dec. 19 Vs. Cleveland Browns Dec. 25 Vs. Minnesota Vikings Jan. 2 @ Detroit Lions Jan. 9

Tampa Bay takes on the Panthers twice in the final four weeks, a common opponent with Arizona.

Opponent Date Vs. New Orleans Saints Dec. 19 @ Carolina Panthers Dec. 26 @ New York Jets Jan. 2 Vs. Carolina Panthers Jan. 9

The Packers have the head-to-head tie-breaker over Arizona, but Tampa Bay has played neither of the other two teams.

If the three-way tie holds, the team with the best conference record takes the top spot.

With Dallas just one game back of the pack, they are still in the race, albeit a long shot.

The Cowboys have a chance to climb the ladder against Arizona, but they already lost to Tampa Bay this year.

However, if more than two teams are tied for the top spot, the tie-breaker could shift to conference record. Dallas is 7-1 in the NFC, which is the best winning percentage in the conference.

Three of their final four games are NFC East showdowns.

The Cardinals also failed to put away the Rams in the NFC West race on Monday. They are still in the driver's seat at 4-1 in division games compared to LA's 2-2 record.

But the margin for error is diminished.

Los Angeles faces the Seahawks, Vikings, Ravens and 49ers to end the season.

"We just want to improve as a team and make sure, if we can make it in, that we’re playing our best football when we do get in,” Kingsbury said.