If the season ended Sunday night, the Cardinals would miss the playoffs at 6-6. With a 38-28 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona dropped its third consecutive game and fourth of their last five.

This is just three weeks after Arizona was 6-3, tied for the NFC West lead and competing, potentially, for the top seed in the conference.

Meanwhile, the previously 1-5 Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-6 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime.

The Cardinals and Vikings have the same record, but since the latter owns a better record against common opponents at 2-2 to Arizona's 2-3, Minnesota owns the tie-breaker.

But, the Cardinals also have to worry about the San Francisco 49ers. They are 5-6 and face the Buffalo Bills Monday night in Arizona, since they had to relocate due to local pandemic regulations.

The 49ers lost to Arizona in Week 1, so a win wouldn't put them over the Cardinals as head-to-head is the top tie-breaker. But, it would make the field more crowded.

"The message I had for the guys is, 'We've got four games left and it's going to show our character on how bad do we want it, ' " cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "'How bad do we want to be in the playoffs? How bad do we want our season to continue?' I believe that's going to have to show up in the next four games. Because our backs are against the wall."

With four weeks left, there is still a lot of sorting out to do with the tie-breakers and standings. The surefire way for Arizona to contend is to find a way back in the win column in each of or at least most of the final weeks.

Their final four games are at the New York Giants, against the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers and then at the Rams. Their opponents have a combined record of 21-25-1.

Minnesota's final four matchups are against Tampa Bay, Chicago, New Orleans and Detroit. By record, that is a tougher road at 27-21.

San Francisco's five remaining opponents are 29-28. Behind them, the Bears and Lions are each 5-7 with the Lions having a very difficult path down the stretch, 30-18 opposition. The easiest schedule of the bunch is Chicago's, 20-28, but the bears have been reeling more than Arizona with six straight losses.

The Cardinals still see this season as one they can control, especially if they can knock off the 49ers.

"Basically, whatever we want is in front of us," left tackle D.J. Humphries said. "We have four games left that we know for sure. And we have got to go out there and just lay it all on the line for those last four games. If we do that, we will still be in a position to do what we want to: be in a position to get in the playoffs."

But there is a lot they need to figure out to right the ship ahead of a matchup with the NFC East-leading New York Giants, who have won four consecutive games.