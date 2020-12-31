Cole, Gaillard Enter Fatherhood; Cardinals Sticking with Same Starter

Despite four false-start penalties in the last two games, Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole will keep his starting job for Week 17, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Christmas week was a hectic one in the life of Mason Cole. While the holiday season is typically a stressful time for any given individual, the Arizona Cardinals center was contending with preparing for his team's penultimate regular-season game and the impending birth of his son.

Cole and his wife, Madison, knew the general timeline of when their son would be born since before June, when the third-year pro first spoke with local media ahead of the 2020 season. Back then, the reality of being a father still seemed far away.

"Not the year it was expected to be, but life still goes on," Cole said June 22. "We still got married. We didn't have the honeymoon, but now with the baby on the way we're just super excited. It's been, with all the other craziness going on in the world, this happened to be a really good year for us so far, personally."

Fast forward six months and two days later and Cole is a new father and set to play in what is arguably the most important game of his young career Sunday, as the Cardinals need a win over the Los Angeles Rams to qualify for the postseason.

Ahead of the Week 16 loss to the 49ers, Cole missed two days of practice while tending to his family's needs. His son, who they named Cash Davis Cole, was born at 4:30 a.m. Arizona time on Dec. 24, per Cole's Instagram. Despite the missed practice time, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury expressed zero doubt in his readiness.

"Mason had his baby and he'll be ready to go," Kingsbury said Dec. 24.

Yet, Cole was coming off a win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 in which he committed two false starts, which is considered uncommon for a team's center to be penalized for.

As seemingly abnormal as it may seem, Cole was flagged for the same foul on two occasions again against the 49ers. For those keeping score, it marked four cumulative false-start penalties across two games in back-to-back weeks.

"They're saying he's moving the ball early, so that's kind of the only feedback I've received," Kingsbury said after the 20-12 loss to San Francisco about the referees' explanation for flagging Cole. "But that's something that can't happen, obviously. You go from third-and-2-3 to third-and-long makes it really tough to survive in this league."

Meanwhile, Lamont Gaillard, the Cardinals backup center, was on a similar fatherhood timeline. His daughter, Pray Lou Rose Gaillard, was born Dec. 19 and prompted Arizona to declare him out for non-injury related reasons the Saturday before the team's win over the Eagles.

By Dec. 21, Gaillard was placed on reserve/commissioner's exempt while he worked his way back to the team by properly clearing COVID-19 protocols. He was not activated until Dec. 28 and was unavailable against the 49ers.

While Cole took all of the reps in both games in Gaillard's absence, the backup spelled him on 25 percent (16) of the team's offensive snaps in Week 13 and 16 percent (13) in Week 14, leading some to wonder if there could be a position battle ensuing between the two.

With Gaillard now back counting on the active roster and available for the team's regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Kingsbury was questioned Wednesday if there were potential plans to shake up the rotation.

Those inquiries were met with a simple response.

"No," Kingsbury said.

With both Cole and Gaillard entering the beginning stages of fatherhood, a loss to the Rams Sunday would send both home to their families early. While that reality may ease the pain of a potential loss, the team's goals are for playoff qualification. Contention would be Arizona's first since 2015 and both Cole and Gaillard's postseason introduction in their young careers.