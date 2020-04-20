In an offseason that has seen the Cardinals re-sign four offensive linemen (three tackles and one guard), there hasn’t been a lot of focus on center.

It seems clear that if the season started today, the line would look like this from left to right: left tackle D.J. Humphries (re-signed), left guard Justin Pugh, center Mason Cole, right guard J.R Sweezy and the winner of the right-tackle competition between Marcus Gilbert (re-signed) and Justin Murray (re-signed as an exclusive-rights free agent).

Humphries, Pugh and Sweezy started all 16 games last season and Murray started 12 after Gilbert suffered a torn ACL in practice four days prior to the season opener. Pugh started two games at right tackle when Murray was injured at mid-season. Max Garcia, who opened the season on reserve/physically unable to perform, was also re-signed and will compete with Sweezy.

For depth, Josh Miles, a seventh-round pick last year, returns as a backup tackle and sixth-round choice Lamont Gaillard backs up at guard and center.

Many unsigned free agents in the league will find teams after the draft, and A.Q. Shipley could be in that group. He started all 16 games last season, but it appears the Cardinals are moving on with Cole. A third-round pick in 2018, he started all 16 games as a rookie when Shipley suffered a torn ACL and started two games at left guard last season when Pugh slid to right tackle.

Asked about the possibility of the 34-year-old (in May) Shipley being re-signed, Keim said, “Well, it's like anything else. There are a number of guys that are free agents right now, but I wouldn't rule anything out is all I’ll say.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Keim did, though, speak highly of Cole after being asked of he believes there is a capable center on the roster.

“We do,” he said. “We have a couple guys that can play center and Mason Cole started every game at center two years ago (and) he's shown his positional flexibility. He's extremely smart, he's tough and he's really, really athletic and climbing and adjusting at the second level. He's a great fit for our offensive scheme.”