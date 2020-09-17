Players' Families Adjusting to No Game-Day Stadium Access

When the Arizona Cardinals announced Aug. 28 that the first two home games of the season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale would be played without fans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the implications extended beyond loyal followers in the Red Sea. Players' families, who have become accustomed to the game-day experience in the building, will also have to adjust to their new situation.

While they will not be in the building on Sundays — Mondays or Thursdays as well, for that matter — the general consensus regarding the decision have been positive.

"I still get my normal game text from my wife, my pictures from my girls, for the most part," Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said following Thursday's practice. "My girls and my wife are going to be home watching the game all season. I got two little ones, so we want to try to keep them out of harm's way as much as possible. And they have one of the best seats in the house anyway, so right on the couch, don't have to worry about changing, getting all dolled up, putting your makeup on, worried about getting the girls' hair ready. They can just chill and relax on a fun day at the house on the couch as daddy handles work at the office."

Many players are dealing with handling precautions associated with playing football this season in the first place. With the virus's easy transmission ability, a concern has been contracting COVID-19 and spreading it to those in their inner circle. However, daily testing efforts and protocols have allowed games to commence as scheduled with very little rates of positivity at this juncture.

Still, that is forcing players like Peterson and their families to make sacrifices, even if that means staying at home for games even if fans are allowed to return at some point. Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips even said he had considered opting out of the season due to the birth of his newest daughter. Arizona ended up only having one player do so, with that being tackle Marcus Gilbert.

"In the past years they would go to the game, obviously, and wear the jerseys and cheer the team on," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after Thursday's practice. "My son and my daughter are huge football fans. My wife is not a huge football fan, which I love about her. But my kids are really into it, my daughter especially.

"This year is tough because of the COVID. Everyone's at home in their jerseys, obviously watching and taking pictures and sending me pictures at halftime. It's a big event in my house, like most coaches. But it's a different year without going to games, but the families are still fully engaged into this process because winning and losing affects the families of coaches. And the kids at an early age understand that, so they want you to win so that they can stay in their same house for a couple years."

For some, it is a bigger dilemma than others. The vibe and atmospheric differences between a stadium and the house are vastly different, but it does give an excuse for those who have been around longer than others.

Take wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and his family, who he said is likely thrilled about not having to come watch him work.

"I don't think they really care," he said. "It gives them more time to go outside or hang out with their friends. They don't have to spend five or six hours going to the game, so they might not tell me that, but I bet you they're excited they don't have to go."

For the die-hard fans, like Joseph's children, the lack of in-person attendance is a bitter pill to swallow. Still, he said they will likely be repping the several jerseys that they own and continue to show their support in ways that they are able.

"My son has multiple jerseys," Joseph said. "He's got (outside linebacker) Chandler (Jones). He's our neighbor, so that's an obligation I'm sure. He's got, of course, (quarterback) Kyler (Murray), he's got Larry, he's got (wide receiver DeAndre) [Hopkins] now. He's got a bunch of jerseys he wears. My daughter wears (outside linebacker Haason) Reddick, she likes Haason."