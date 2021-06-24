State Farm Ranked No. 2 Stadium in NFL

The Touchdown Wire ranked State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals, as the second-best venue in the NFL.

The Cardinals are looking forward to a full contingent of fans being able to attend games at State Farm Stadium during the 2021 season.

According to Mark Lane of the Touchdown Wire, the Red Sea will be sitting (and standing) in the second-best stadium in the NFL.

Lane ranked all 30 of the league’s stadiums and it might surprise some that in his mind State Farm is higher than even iconic Lambeau Field.

Here’s what Lane said about the Cardinals’ home. It didn’t go too much in depth, but the ranking is what’s notable.

He wrote, “The Arizona Cardinals, who for their first 18 seasons in the desert had to play at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, finally got their own place, complete with a retractable roof and grass grown in the Arizona sun.”

Surely, rankings are in the eye of the beholder, and State Farm was ranked 10th by The Sporting News last September. Wrote Vinnie Iyer, “It looks a little like the combination of a Goodyear Blimp and a cooked Jiffy Pop, but somehow it carries a futuristic charm. Since this stadium opened, Glendale has been built up for the Arizona fans who fill the fine facility every week.”

The only stadium ranked ahead of State Farm by Lane was U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, he wrote “managed to get a venue that mimics having a retractable roof without actually opening it up and exposing the fans and players to the inhospitable Minneapolis weather. The stadium also provides iconic scenes of downtown. The exterior is a bit asymmetrical, but it is nevertheless one of the more visually appealing venues in all of sports.”

It's interesting to note that all of Lane’s top five house NFC teams.

No. 3 was the aforementioned Lambeau Field. Wrote Lane, “One of the sacred grounds in all of pro football, the home stadium of the Green Bay Packers is on every football fan’s bucket list to visit for at least one regular-season game. The modern version has a nice blend of bench seating and luxury suites, bridging the generation gap of what football used to be and where the sport is now.”

Lumen Field was fourth: “No other home stadium is louder and no other fans have as much impact on the game as the 12th Man. Throw in that the venue is open-ended and right on the Puget Sound, and the Seattle Seahawks also have an advantage against opposing kickers.”

Finally, No. 5 is the home of the Dallas Cowboys: “Kind of like how Raymond James Stadium (home of the Buccaneers) has its pirate ship, AT&T Stadium has its 80-yard double-sided video board that hangs over the field. The venue is a temple to the glamor of pro football, and only someone with Jerry Jones’ flair for show biz could have conceived it.”