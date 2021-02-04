State Farm Stadium Still Open for Vaccinations during the Super Bowl

The vaccination site at State Farm Stadium will operate as normal during Sunday's big game.

State Farm Stadium is working as a COVID-19 vaccination site, and has administered over 13,000 vaccinations since its opening on Jan. 11.

It is also a prominent coronavirus testing site in the region.

On Super Bowl Sunday this week, that work will continue.

The Cardinals announced Thursday: "While Super Bowl Sunday is often considered an unofficial national holiday, those vaccination efforts will continue during the Chiefs-Buccaneers title game."

The site has been open for 24 hours per day, seven days a week and has administered 7,000 shots per day.

This requires tireless effort from 500 volunteers, who will be back to work during the big game. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, vaccination appointments for February at State Farm Stadium are full.

Those volunteers will still get to partake in some classic Super Bowl festivities, though.

"Workers will be able to watch it on big screen TVs and Craft Culinary – which provides meals to the site’s workers each day – will be serving Kansas City and Tampa-themed meals including KC-barbecue ribs and Cuban sandwiches," according to the press release.

According to Cardinals media relations, food and football will be enjoyed during the volunteers' dinner break.

While the Super Bowl may be a national holiday in many homes, the ongoing pandemic does not take a day off, as seen by spikes following previous holidays. Neither will the volunteers at State Farm Stadium. Health professionals have urged fans to avoid Super Bowl parties and watch the game with only their family unit.

People can register for a vaccination on the ADHS site.