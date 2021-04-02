NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
State Farm Stadium Vaccination Site Moving Indoors to Gila River Arena

The state of Arizona's largest coronavirus vaccination site will shift its operation inside as the weather gets warmer.
With the temperature in the Valley rising, the COVID-19 vaccination operation at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, will move inside Gila River Arena to avoid the summer heat, per a press release from the office of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. 

Gila River Arena, where the NHL's Arizona Coyotes play, is located less than a mile from State Farm Stadium.

From Monday, April 5, through the morning of April 23, the State Farm Stadium drive-thru site will only be open during "nighttime hours." On April 23, the site will fully move inside.

The operation in Gila River Arena will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The governor's release stated that the site will have the capacity to administer 1,000 shots per hour. 

Parking will be free, and appointees will enter through Gate 4. The check-in and vaccinations will be administered on the concourse, then patients can wait the 15-30 minutes needed for observation in the arena's seats. 

State Farm Stadium has administered 632,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the operation began on Jan. 11, per the release. It is the largest vaccination site in the state of Arizona. 

“The success of State Farm Stadium as a COVID-19 vaccination site is truly a testament to the value of teamwork and ingenuity,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in the press release. “Where no template existed, a model was created that is being replicated across the nation and now across the street. We are continually grateful to all of the project’s deeply-committed partners and especially to the tens of thousands of volunteers who keep it running on a daily basis.” 

All people 16-years-old or more in Arizona are eligible to receive the vaccine. To sign up, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov

